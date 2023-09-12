Philadelphia Plastic Surgeon On Gynecomastia Vs. Pseudogynecomastia

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Joseph DiBello, MD, FACS, a plastic surgeon in Philadelphia, discusses the key differences between gynecomastia and pseudogynecomastia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Gynecomastia is extremely common among men, says Philadelphia plastic surgeon Joseph DiBello, MD, FACS.“While the condition is not widely discussed,” Dr. DiBello explains,“the truth is that roughly 40%-60% of males are affected.” Gynecomastia is characterized in males by enlarged breasts, and can be the result of variphenomena, from drug use to medical problems to genetics.“Unfortunately, in many cases, the overabundance of breast tissue is so dramatic that males feel embarrassed by their appearance,” Dr. DiBello continues.
Possibly due to lack of general awareness, gynecomastia is frequently confused with a related issue known as pseudogynecomastia. While the conditions may appear identical from an outside perspective, Dr. DiBello urges his patients to understand the key difference between the two: specifically, gynecomastia is caused by an overgrowth of glandular tissue, whereas pseudogynecomastia is the result of excess fatty tissue.
“This difference is very important when it comes to addressing the condition with surgery,” says Dr. DiBello, explaining that true gynecomastia can typically be addressed with male breast reduction surgery. This customizable procedure can involve the reduction and reshaping of tissue to form a flatter chest contour. Meanwhile, in cases of both pseudogynecomastia and true gynecomastia, liposuction techniques can be beneficial for reducing excess fat.
In conclusion, Dr. DiBello encourages patients interested in male breast reduction surgery to consult a board-certified plastic surgeon. A professional, he states, will be able to form a customized treatment plan that suits their individual case.
About Joseph DiBello, MD, FACS
Joseph DiBello, MD, FACS is a Philadelphia plastic surgeon with over three decades in practice. Board-certified in both plastic and general surgery, Dr. DiBello serves as the Chief of the Division of Plastic Surgery at Jeanes Hospital and practices at Holy Redeemer Hospital and Fox Chase Cancer Center. He is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, a Diplomat of the American Board of Plastic Surgery (ABPS), and a member of several prestigimedical organizations. Dr. DiBello has been celebrated in Philadelphia and beyond for his conservative, patient-focused approach to plastic surgery. He is available for interview upon request.
