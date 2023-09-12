(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Seeking advanced CiMeraki security solutions in Augusta, GA? Turn to IBOX Global for state-of-the-art protection and expertise you can rely on.
ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- IBOX Global, a leading managed service provider (MSP) headquartered in Atlanta, GA, is teaming up with CiMeraki, a renowned cloud-managed networking platform, to bolster business data security. This dynamic collaboration aims to provide advanced CiMeraki security solutions tailored to the unique needs of the local market.
CiMeraki is widely recognized for its cloud-managed IT solutions, which incorporate security in every layer. Together with IBOX Global, they are dedicated to enhancing Augusta's business landscape by offering cutting-edge security measures.
By integrating CiMeraki's identity-based policies and multi-factor authentication mechanisms, IBOX Global empowers Augusta businesses with granular control over user access. This meticulaccess control aligns seamlessly with Augusta's business community's demand for robust data protection and secure collaborations.
IBOX Global, with its extensive experience and reputation as a trusted managed service provider (MSP) , brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the partnership. The collaboration positions IBOX Global as a local resource for businesses seeking superior data security solutions backed by expert support.
As cybersecurity threats loom larger than ever, this partnership takes on added significance. Augusta businesses can now leverage the combined strengths of CiMeraki and IBOX Global to elevate their digital defenses and safeguard sensitive data.
For more information about CiMeraki security for Augusta, GA businesses, visit the IBOX Global website or call 855-200-4269.
About IBOX Global: IBOX Global, headquartered in Atlanta, GA , is a leading managed service provider (MSP) offering businesses expert IT support and managed solutions. With a strong foon security and local business needs, IBOX Global proudly offers CiMeraki security solutions to elevate data security standards for businesses in Augusta, GA.
Company: IBOX Global
Address: 55 Allen Ivan Jr. Blvd, Suite 340
City: Atlanta
State: GA
Zip code: 30308
Telephone number: 855-200-4269.
Email:
Tim T. Mercer
IBOX Global, LLC
+1 855-200-4269
