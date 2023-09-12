Dutch Farmers Face Nationalization, New Film Details

NITROGEN 2000, the latest work by filmmaker James Patrick, details the plight of Dutch farmers who face forced buyouts of their land.

Jos Bolk, a farmer facing buyout, is critical of the nitrogen policy and says his land has been arbitrarily declared a Natura 2000 area.

Professor Han Lindeboom, a nitrogen expert, finds fault with the computer models the Dutch government is using to rationalize forced farm buyouts.

A new documentary, NITROGEN 2000, unveils the struggle of Dutch farmers who face forced buyouts of their land. Similar policies are being deployed globally.

NITROGEN 2000 is the latest work by James Patrick, a filmmaker, economist and investigative journalist who covers complex-and sometimes controversial-issues.