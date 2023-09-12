Lawmaker Abu Salib Heads Kuwait Delegation Arab Parliaments 10Th Conf.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Sept 12 (KUNA) -- The Secretary-General of Kuwait National Assembly Khalid Abu Salib stressed Tuesday the importance of the 10th annual conference of the Association of Secretaries-General of Arab Parliaments in its 43rd meeting, as it contributes to strengthening joint Arab action and developing Arab parliamentary relations.
In a statement to (KUNA), Abu Salib said after the opening session that the General Secretariat of the Assembly played a pioneering role in establishing, supporting, and sponsoring the association since its founding in 1994.
The conference program includes discussing a working paper entitled (Digital Democracy, Social Media, and the Role of Councils in Promoting it), confirming that the general secretariat of Kuwait National Assembly has the lead in using modern technological and electronic systems to keep pace with modern developments and serve those working in the parliamentary field.
In a similar statement, the head of the information security department in the National Assembly Engineer Fahd Al-Hatem said that the working paper addresses several topics, including electronic voting and publishing records electronically and how to Spreading parliamentary awareness electronically.
Al-Hatem added that the Kuwaiti National Assembly is currently the only Arab parliament to vote for the positions of the General Secretariat, and parliamentary committees electronically, pointing to the system of documenting parliamentary papers, which is one of the largest projects in the Council, as it has converted approximately 400,000 parliamentary documents into a digital copy and is available to everyone.
The tenth annual conference of the Association of Working Secretaries of Arab Parliaments began Tuesday in the Qatari capital Doha, and will continue its sessions on Wednesday. (end)
