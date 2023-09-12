Azerbaijan, Israel Review Possibilities Of Diversifying Trade And Economic Relations

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 12 . Azerbaijan and
Israel discussed possibilities for diversification of trade and
economic relations, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov
said, Trend reports.
"During a video conference with Avi Dichter, Israel's Minister
of Agriculture and Rural Development, we discussed the current
staand future possibilities for diversifying trade-economic
relations. We also explored opportunities for cooperation in the
agricultural sector, with a foon ensuring food safety," said
Jabbarov on X (Twitter).
Azerbaijan and Israel signed a Declaration of Intent on
Cooperation in the Field of Agriculture on September 11, as well as
a roadmap on cooperation in the field of agriculture for
2023–2025.
The declaration reflects the intention to develop cooperation in
these areas. In order to ensure the effective implementation of
activities in this area, it is planned to create a joint working
group.
MENAFN12092023000187011040ID1107052763
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.