Azerbaijan, Israel Review Possibilities Of Diversifying Trade And Economic Relations


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 12 . Azerbaijan and Israel discussed possibilities for diversification of trade and economic relations, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said, Trend reports.

"During a video conference with Avi Dichter, Israel's Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, we discussed the current staand future possibilities for diversifying trade-economic relations. We also explored opportunities for cooperation in the agricultural sector, with a foon ensuring food safety," said Jabbarov on X (Twitter).

Azerbaijan and Israel signed a Declaration of Intent on Cooperation in the Field of Agriculture on September 11, as well as a roadmap on cooperation in the field of agriculture for 2023–2025.

