International Organizations Need To Condemn Armenia's Actions - Ministry Of Ecology

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 12. The damage
caused to the ecology of Azerbaijan by Armenian illegal armed
formations during the years of occupation is obvious, said Chairman
of the Public Council under the Ministry of Ecology and Natural
Resources of Azerbaijan Amin Mammadov, Trend reports.
He noted that during the occupation, the flora and fauna of
these territories, including species listed in the "Red Book"
(official state document about the staof rare and endangered
wild animals and wild plant species), were destroyed through
deliberate arson.
"We have always expressed and will always express our protest
against this. International organizations should declare their
position and condemn Armenia," Mammadov said.
Earlier on September 11, Armenian illegal armed groups in the
territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent
is temporarily stationed, attempted, using a kamikaze dog, to
commit a terrorist act against Azerbaijani Army servicemen on
combat duty in the direction of Khojavand district. As a result of
the vigilance of the Azerbaijani Army servicemen, the act was
prevented.
