'Azerbaijan Hall' Opens In Historic Un Building In Geneva

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 12. The opening of
the 'Azerbaijan Hall' in the historic UN building in Geneva has
taken place, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan said in a
statement, Trend reports.
"Within the framework of an official visit to Switzerland,
Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov together with UN Director General
in Geneva Tatiana Valovaya took part in the opening ceremony of the
"Azerbaijan Hall" in the historic UN building in Geneva," the
ministry said.
Earlier on September 11, 2023, Foreign Minister of the Republic
of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov left on an official visit to Geneva
(Switzerland).
