“Azercell Business” App Is Now Available On Appstore And Google Play!

"Azercell Business"!
Azercell remains committed to facilitating more efficient
business operations for its valued partners through innovative and
cutting-edge solutions. The leading mobile operator introduces
“Azercell Business” app and web platform, designed for quick, easy,
and convenient management of corporate phone numbers.
A centralized platform for seamless control of company numbers
provides corporate-centric features, a user-friendly and adaptive
interface, and multitude additional benefits. A variety of
self-service functions within the platform are accessible to
designated contact persons.
Corporate centricity and functionality :
Effortless management of one or multiple company accounts with
a single user ID. Access to real-time data on company numbers, including
financial statements, complete with customized filtering, grouping,
and search options. Performance of range operations such as obtaining invoices,
modifying intepackages, activation/deactivation of
communication services, international and roaming lines, etc.
Cross-Platform Compatibility:
An adaptive interface and user-friendly design support all
operating systems, ensuring accessibility from any device or
tablet.
Information about roaming tariffs and activation of relevant
intepacks online for an exceptional roaming experience.
Online customer service accessible through the platform,
providing round-the-clock customer support.
“Azercell Business” platform places the utmost importance on
safeguarding customer data and ensuring secure transactions. The
latest encryption technology protects all messages, payment
details, files, and shared data within the application. Catering to
a diverse user base, the digital platform supports Azerbaijani,
Russian, and English languages.
To enhance the customer experience further, Azercell will
regularly expand the platform's functional capabilities.
Azercell Business is now available for free download
on AppStore and Google Play.
Empower your business with effective communication,
full control of phone numbers, and optimized business
expenses.
"Azercell Business" – Your business,
simplified!
For additional information:
Innovative business applicatio
