(MENAFN) Ukrainian FM informs Germany they will hand over projectiles eventually

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba has mocked Germany’s declared worries regarding fortifying his nation with extended-range projectiles, informing Berlin’s high diplomat to directly that “You will do it anyway. It’s just a matter of time.”



Talking at a combined media meeting with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock in Kiev on Monday, Kuleba was questioned whether his conference with Baerbock provided him with “any hope” that Berlin could give Taurus KEPD 350 cruise projectiles to Ukraine in the upcoming future.



“No. I wouldn’t say that Annalena went beyond the official position of the German government,” he answered. Rotating to Baerbock, Kuleba then stated “you will do it anyway. It’s just a matter of time.”



“We respect your discussions, we respect your procedures, but…there is not a single objective argument against doing it. The sooner it happens, the more it will be appreciated.”



