Devx To Set Up Deakin University India Campus At Gift City

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Ahmedabad, September 12, 2023: DevX, Gujarat's largest Managed Office Space provider, today announced that it will be setting up Deakin University's India camin GIFT City. Having partnered with Nila Infrastructure for the construction, DevX will conceptualize, design, build and deliver the state-of-the-art futuristic 25,000 Sq. Ft. University campus. JLL India, facilitated the entire transaction for Deakin University and empowered their decision-making process by providing a detailed and valuable secondary research in addition to their first-hand experience of transacting in GIFT City, in the past.
Speaking on the occasion, Mr Umesh Uttamchandani, Co-Founder – DevX, said, "We at DevX are proud to create the Deakin University India camproject in GIFT City. We stand committed to deliver a world-class, state-of-the-art camthat can easily accommodate the aspirations of a global university. Being deemed worthy to plan & execute a designated project of national importance is a testament to DevX's proven capabilities to seamlessly deliver high-quality projects, services and client-delight."
Commenting on the India campus, Ms Ravneet Pawha, Vice President (Global Alliances) and Chief Executive Officer (South Asia), Deakin University, says, "Deakin University has a long and proud history in India, in fact, we were the first international university to establish its presence in India in 1994, and since then, we have forged a bond based on commitment, excellence, trust and transparency. Our approach has always been 'in India, with India, for India' and as our University prepares to celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2024, opening a new Indian cammarks an exciting new chapter. This is an historic opportunity to deepen our engagement with one of the world's fastest-growing economies and open up access to our world-class education and pathways, delivered in India by Deakin alongside our industry partners."
Putting it in perspective, Mr Deep Vadodaria CEO, Nila Infrastructure, said, "We are excited to announce that Deakin University has signed to start their operations at our premises at GIFT City. Our partnership with DevX has proven to be extremely valuable in providing a complete managed office space solution to the end user"
Karan Sodi, Senior Managing Director - Mumbai Metropolitan Region & Gujarat, JLL, said, "We take pride in witnessing the fruition of our partnership with Deakin University, which marks a significant milestone as they enter GIFT City. This collaboration highlights our expertise, market insights, and practical knowledge, empowering Deakin University to become the inaugural international institution to establish operations within this vibrant ecosystem. We're excited about the fresh opportunities this venture brings to the real estate market, anticipating a surge in demand across variproperty offerings. These encompass student housing, retail establishments, commercial spaces, and amenities tailored to the evolving needs of the student community. This collaboration provides an optimal platform for capitalizing on the growing demand, fostering innovative and future-proof solutions that will shape the future of GIFT City. We're very enthusiastic about the potential that lies ahead and eagerly anticipate participating in this transformative journey."
As Gujarat's largest Managed Spaces provider, DevX also provides, round the year, a platform for industry, academia, professionals and companies to hold hackathons, seminars, events etc...to address trends and issues. The company is planning to further expand and tconsolidate it's pan-India presence by 2023 end.
About DevX:
DevX is a co-working cum accelerator envisioned to provide world-class, best-in-breed services to its clients. Firmly rooted in the ethos of collaborative growth through partnerships, DevX offers immersive accelerator services across the value chain.
