Repatriation Of One Indonesian Citizen Who Has Been Evacuated From The Sudanese Conflict Area

The Indonesian Embassy in Khartoum on Monday (11/9) returned one Indonesian citizen to their homeland from the Indonesian Embassy in Khartoum's halfway house in Port Sudan. The Indonesian citizen's name is Fauzia (38 years old) from Ende, NTT.

Fauzia is a migrant domestic worker who was affected by the war raging in Sudan.

He and his employer live in Khartoum, who previously decided not to participate in the evacuation and chose to flee to another, safer area. However, with the widespread armed conflict which is still ongoing to this day, the Indonesian citizen asked the Indonesian Embassy for assistance in evacuating.

Furthermore, the Indonesian Embassy has attempted evacuation from the Dongola region to Port Sudan.

The Indonesian citizen returned to Indonesia accompanied by officers from the Indonesian Embassy.​