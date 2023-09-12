Shri Madan Lal Raigar Appointed As The Next Ambassador Of India To The Republic Of Congo

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)
Shri Madan Lal Raigar (YOA:2007), presently Director in the Ministry has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Congo.
He is expected to take up the assignment shortly.
