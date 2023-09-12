Tuesday, 12 September 2023 04:33 GMT

Shri Madan Lal Raigar Appointed As The Next Ambassador Of India To The Republic Of Congo


9/12/2023 8:04:12 AM

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)
Shri Madan Lal Raigar (YOA:2007), presently Director in the Ministry has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Congo.

He is expected to take up the assignment shortly.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of External Affairs - Government of India.

