Defense Minister Discusses Strategic Cooperation With Chinese Envoy

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 12 (KUNA) -- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Ahmad Fahad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah on Tuesday received the Chinese ambassador to Kuwait Zhang Jianwei, discussing strategic cooperation between the two countries.
The ministry of defense said in a statement that minister Sheikh Fahad hosted the Chinese envoy at Seif palace, adding that Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah attended the session.
The two sides discussed progress that had been made in the cooperation between the two countries at varilevels and prospects of expanding the coordination. They also touched on variother issues of common concern. (end)
