(MENAFN) No amount of discussions with the United States has been able to establish significant outcomes, as Washington has recurrently wrecked the confidence of its associates also declined to appreciate contracts, performing exclusively in its own benefits, Russian diplomat Aleksandr Kramarenko has stated.



In a piece for International Affairs issued the previous week, Kramarenko, the leader of the Russian Foreign Ministry Institute of Current International Problems, stated that in spite of decades of attempting to sustain planned discussion with the United States, Russia has eventually been uncapable to accomplish any outcomes in guaranteeing its national safety, nor has China.



He also noted that confidence amid Moscow as well as Washington was damaged long time ago. In 2011, Russia permitted the passing of what looked like a humanitarian United Nations resolution on Libya, which was then utilized by the West to lay disintegrate the nation.



MENAFN12092023000045015687ID1107052727