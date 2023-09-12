Decisionpoint Corporation Wins $17M United States Transportation Command (Ustranscom) Task Order

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Transportation Geospatial Information System (TGIS) support services task order will ensure a highly resilient, modern, and secure system
GAITHERSBURG, Md., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DecisionPoint Corporation
(SDVOSB)
an integrator of transformative systems and solutions in the Defense and Federal Civilian communities, has
been selected by the United States Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM) to provide
Transportation Geospatial Information System (TGIS) support services. DecisionPoint will leverage its
deep understanding of
USTRANSCOM
systems
to secure, sustain, enhance, and deliver software engineering solutions to expand TGIS capabilities while modernizing and optimizing its cloud environment.
"TGIS expands DecisionPoint's support of the USTRANglobal mission providing air,
land,
and sea transportation
through delivery of
essential geospatial data services to the warfighter. Excellence will be our standard in working to provide enhanced GIS capabilities while increasing the velocity, security, and impact of USTRANSCOM's essential national security mission." said Brian Flood, Founder & CEO, DecisionPoint Corporation.
DecisionPoint Corporation, a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), is a proven integrator in the Defense and Federal Civilian communities implementing transformative IT Support Services empowering government agencies to successfully deliver their critical mission requirements.
