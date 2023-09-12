Clashtv Announces September Return To Combat Sports Livestreaming



Beginning with BKB #34 on September 16th.

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ClashTV, the interactive livestreaming digital platform built to connect fans with the creators, content and culture they are most passionate about, today announced their September 16, 2023 return to weekly livestreamed Combat Sports and MMA events.

Expanding from the platform's 2022 MMA season, now branded as 'ClashTV Combat Sports' , ClashTV has invested in increasing the frequency, scale and variety of top-tier, high-passion Combat Sports events. Leagues and Promotions to be streamed in 2023 and 2024, including:

ClashTV fall streaming schedule to foon weekly curated selection of high-passion Combat Sports and MMA programming

ClashTV Announces Return to Combat Sports Livestreaming



EFC - South Africa's premier MMA organization.

BKB - The 1st and only licensed BARE-KNUCKLE BOXING company in the world.

WGP - The biggest Kickboxing promotion in Latin America.

NFC - Germany's elite MMA promotion.

LFL - By fighters for fighters, Amsterdam's rising MMA promotion. Enfusion - The most exciting Kickboxing show in the world.

All events will be streamed on ClashTV's mobile and web apps, with highlights and clips on ClashTV's social channels. These streams are exclusive to ClashTV and Clash's FAST partners in theand will be a mix of free advertiser-sponsored events and premium PPV events.

In addition, ClashTV will soon announce additional combat sports creators who will provide original shoulder content, as well as an expansion of ClashTV's original programming into this high-passion sports vertical.

Said ClashTV CEO Jonathan Anastas, "Basketball and combat sports share a passionate Gen Z fanbase and are also extremely 'clippable', leveraging short form content to boost young streamer's engagement. For 2023, we're bringing new more culturally engaging, edgy content to the platform, curated from around the world, adding diversity and a surprise factor to our combat sports offering."

The first event streamed in September will be BKB 34 on the 16th of September, at 12 PM ET and 9 AM PT. Tune-in, download and sign-up information can be found on /combatsports

ClashTV worked with Sabine Kesseler, CEO of Fight Globe on its new MMA deals.

