Trailbreaker Shareholders Exercised 7, ,520 Warrants For Total Proceeds Of $1,055,928

7,039,520 of the 7,320,000 warrants with the exercising price at $0.15 issued were exercised for gross proceeds to the Company of $1,055,928.

The proceeds of the warrant exercises will be used to advance the Company's variexploration projects, and for working capital purposes.

Message from the President

“I appreciate the confidence and continued support of Trailbreaker's shareholders, Thank you.”

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Daithi Mac Gearailt

President and Chief Executive Officer

