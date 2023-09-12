Solar Alliance Launches Affiliate Program To Accelerate Expansion In The Southeast U.S.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO and KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solar Alliance Energy Inc. ('Solar Alliance' or the 'Company') (TSX-V: SOLR), a leading solar energy solutions provider focused on the commercial and utility solar sectors, is pleased to announce the launch of the Solar Alliance Affiliate Program (the“Affiliate Program”) with the signing of an agreement (the“Affiliate Agreement”) with North Carolina-based Market Street Solar.

The Affiliate Program provides independent sales organizations with access to branded marketing materials, design, engineering and installation management services. In return, the affiliates bring commercial solar opportunities to Solar Alliance. The Affiliate Program is initially focused on the Southeast U.S. market and has the potential to be expanded to additional regions in the U.S. Solar Alliance has signed the first Affiliate Agreement with Market Street Solar, a North Carolina-based company. Market Street Solar specializes in assisting commercial entities in the Carolinas to achieve their corporate sustainability objectives by offering comprehensive energy monitoring and solar design services. Additionally, for eligible businesses seeking to tap into the Rural Energy for America Program ("REAP"), Market Street Solar is simplifying the grant application process for solar energy projects. REAP provides Renewable Energy System Grants of up to $1 million per business applicant, in addition to Energy Efficiency Grants of up to $500,000 per applicant. Market Street Solar is targeting commercial solar opportunities of up to 2 megawatts or greater in scale, with several early-stage projects currently undergoing evaluation by the Solar Alliance team. “The Affiliate Program represents a significant expansion opportunity for Solar Alliance,” said CEO Myke Clark.“It allowsto broaden our sales outreach and harness our team's expertise to seize additional prospects. Our partnership with Market Street Solar enablesto extend our influence, maintain cost efficiency, and make solar benefits accessible to more businesses. Market Street Solar is building a robust portfolio of project opportunities, and we look forward to collaborating with them to deliver top-tier solar projects." "Becoming a Solar Alliance affiliate is a win-win,” said Market Street Solar founder Eric Levin, a seasoned entrepreneur of 25 years.“Working closely with Solar Alliance's sales, service, and engineering teams, we designed a solar system for one of our properties that qualifies for the 50% REAP grant. This experience unveiled untapped market potential that will help accelerate the growth of both companies. Our team has diligently developed a streamlined software portal at marketstreetsolar.com, enabling other business owners to seize this unique, once-in-a-lifetime financial opportunity by leveraging grants, ITC credits, depreciation, energy production, and environmental benefits through solar adoption.” The Solar Alliance Affiliate Program is now open for additional affiliate partners. If you are a commercial solar company looking for design, installation and marketing support, please visit . Myke Clark, CEO

Myke Clark, CEO

About Solar Alliance Energy Inc. ( )

Solar Alliance is an energy solutions provider focused on the commercial, utility and community solar sectors. Our experienced team of solar professionals reduces or eliminates customers' vulnerability to rising energy costs, offers an environmentally friendly source of electricity generation, and provides affordable, turnkey clean energy solutions. Solar Alliance's strategy is to build, own and operate our own solar assets while also generating stable revenue through the sale and installation of solar projects to commercial and utility customers. The Company currently owns two operating solar projects in New York and actively pursuing opportunities to grow its ownership pipeline. The technical and operational synergies from this combined business model supports sustained growth across the solar project value chain from design, engineering, installation, ownership and operations/maintenance.

Statements in this news release, other than purely historical information, including statements relating to the Company's future plans and objectives or expected results, constitute Forward-looking statements. The words“would”,“will”,“expected” and“estimated” or other similar words and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different than those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include but are not limited to: uncertainties related to the ability to raise sufficient capital; changes in economic conditions or financial markets; litigation, legislative or other judicial, regulatory, legislative and political competitive developments; technological or operational difficulties; the ability to maintain revenue growth; the ability to execute on the Company's strategies; the ability to complete the Company's current and backlog of solar projects; the ability to grow the Company's market share; the high growthsolar industry; the ability to convert the backlog of projects into revenue; the expected timing of the construction and completion of the 872 KW Tennessee solar project; the targeting of larger customers; the ability to predict and counteract the effects of COVID-19 on the business of the Company, including but not limited to the effects of COVID-19 on the construction sector, capital market conditions, restriction on labour and international travel and supply chains; potential corporate growth opportunities and the ability to execute on the key objectives in 2023. Consequently, actual results may vary materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

