Concacaf Marks One-Year Anniversary Of Generation Amazing Programme In Dominican Republic And Anguilla

Doha, Qatar: Concacaf celebrated the one-year anniversary of its joint programme with the Generation Amazing Foundation with visits to the Dominican Republic and Anguilla, honouring the programme's achievements and new introductions tfar.

Generation Amazing (GA), the flagship human and social legacy initiative of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, in partnership with Concacaf, aimed to empower Concacaf Member Associations to enhance their grassroots coaching curriculum. This initiative equips local coaches with the skills needed to deliver engaging and safe football sessions to their communities.

"Generation Amazing is a testament to our collective commitment to developing the game of football across the Concacaf region," stated Jason Roberts, Director of Development at Concacaf. "Our goal is to create access for the next generation, harnessing football's power as a catalyst for social change. Seeing the excitement on the faces of the children whose schools we visited only helped cement the understanding that programmes like Generation Amazing are game changers when shaping healthy communities.”



Currently operating in 10 countries within the Concacaf region, Generation Amazing, with its key partners, is in the process of expanding to an additional 20 countries. By 2026, all 41 Concacaf Member Associations will offer joint programmes with Generation Amazing, benefiting over 100,000 children and 1,000 coaches. The lasting impact of this programme in the region will extend for generations.

Nasser Al Khori, Executive Director of the Generation Amazing Foundation, stated, "We are thrilled to celebrate the successful completion of the first cycle of our football-for-development partnership with Concacaf. It is an incredible honour to mark this milestone with two mini-festivals in the Dominican Republic and Anguilla, where we witnessed the joy and impact that community-first collaborations can bring."

Officially launched in the Dominican Republic in October 2022, Generation Amazing initially aimed for 25 schools to offer programming but expanded to 45 schools thanks to substantial investments from Fedofutbol, INEFI, and the Ministries of Education, Sports, Recreation, and Youth.

Rubén García, President of Fedofutbol, remarked, "I am extremely proud of the collective efforts to implement Generation Amazing. To nearly double the number of intended schools is a true testament to the dedication and success of the programme. With the development of football within the region, the legacy of Generation Amazing will continue for years to come."

Girdon Connor, President of the Anguilla Football Association, stated, that Anguilla, one of the countries introduced to Generation Amazing in the initial roll out of the programme,“is proud of the growth of football on the island”. Furthermore, he explains“the key to success is to begin with the people. By investing in younger people, we can encourage positive thinkers, foster talent, and promote the acts of good citizens within our country”.

In Anguilla, the programme is set to have a lasting impact under the leadership of President Girdon, General Secretary Jameel Rochester, and Technical Director Colin Johnson. It not only reaches public schools but also targets grassroots academies to align with the association's agenda. The combination of grassroots football development and the program's methodologies will contribute to the holistic development of young players.