(MENAFN) Two previous presidents of Britain’s governing Conservative Party asked on Monday for a stronger attitude on China, after exposes that a Parliament worker was detained for probable spying months ago.



previous Tory president Iain Duncan Smith informed the House of Commons that it was “appalling news” that a Chinese spy network might be functioning in London, while previous Primier Liz Truss advised the administration “to recognize that China is the largest threat both to the world and to the UK freedom and democracy.”



China hawks like Smith as well as Truss have advised Premier Rishi Sunak to announce China as a “threat,” which would place anyone employed “at the direction” of Beijing or in a district-associated firm under the amplified inspection of safety facilities.



Reducing the United Kingdom’s China strategy “just to one word” wouldn`t be right, Sunak’s spokesman, Max Blain, informed AP. “We need to take the opportunity to engage with China, not to just shout from the sidelines,” Blain stated.



MENAFN12092023000045015687ID1107052660