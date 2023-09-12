Media: US unfreezes USD6 billion in Iran for inmate exchange arrangement

(MENAFN) The United States administration has allegedly released waivers for external banks to issue USD6 billion in frozen Iranian possessions as part of an inmate exchange procedure, which would witness numerous Iranians released in return for Americans detained in the Islamic Republic.



Secretary of State Antony Blinken gave the consent the previous week, the Associated Press as well as other sources stated on Monday, quoting a congressional announcement from the State Department.



The waiver is going to permit Iran to admission assets detained in Qatar as well as South Korea formerly frozen under United States consequences, with Blinken declaring it would be “in the national security interest of the United States to waive the imposition of sanctions.”



The announcement stated that “the United States has committed to release five Iranian nationals currently detained in the United States and to permit the transfer of approximately USD6 billion in Iranian funds held in restricted accounts in the ROK [Republic of Korea] to restricted accounts in Qatar, where the funds will be available only for humanitarian trade.”



