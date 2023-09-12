IAEA considers depleted uranium weaponry not dangerous

(MENAFN) There are “no significant radiological consequences” to the utilization of exhausted uranium ammo, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi has statement. Russia persists that Grossi is “not telling the whole story.”



“From a nuclear safety point of view there are no significant radiological consequences” to the use of this ammunition, Grossi informed journalists throughout a meeting on Monday.



“Maybe in some very specific cases, people near a place that was hit with this kind of ammunition, there could be contamination,” he proceeded, also noting that “this is more of a health issue of a normal nature than a potential radiological crisis.”



Exhausted uranium is utilized to create the toughened cores of some armor-penetrating tank as well as autocannon rounds. Although it is not extremely radioactive, uranium remains a poisonous metal, as this metal is made into a possibly dangerous aerosol when an exhausted uranium round hits its objective.



MENAFN12092023000045015687ID1107052649