US to release USD6B in Iran captive switch plan

(MENAFN) The US management has allegedly distributed waivers for foreign banks to unfreeze USD6 billion in blocked Iranian funds as a measure of a captive switch plan, which will get several Iranians discharged in altercation for Americans imprisoned in the Islamic Republic.



Secretary of State Antony Blinken gave the authorizations last week, many US outlets declared on Monday, quoting a parliamentary notice from the State Department. The waiver is going to let Iran to attain funds kept in Qatar and South Korea previously blocked under US sanctions, with Blinken declaring that it will be “in the national security interest of the United States to waive the imposition of sanctions.”



“The United States has committed to release five Iranian nationals currently detained in the United States and to permit the transfer of approximately $6 billion in Iranian funds held in restricted accounts in the ROK [Republic of Korea] to restricted accounts in Qatar, where the funds will be available only for humanitarian trade,” the report stated.

