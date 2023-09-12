Poland inks agreement of close to 500 HIMARS launchers

(MENAFN) Warsaw has permitted strategies to gain additional 486 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) launchers which it wishes to start making locally beginning at the last couple of months of 2025 under a combined project with United States defense free-lancer Lockheed Martin Corp.



“Our goal is to create a situation in which a strong Polish Army will actually deter the aggressor, and we will do it,” Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak stated on Monday in a declaration declaring the HIMARS command, quoting the apparent danger of Russian expansionism.



He also noted “as I have declared many times, within two years, Poland will have the strongest land army, and one of the most important components of this army will be rocket artillery.”



Poland’s newest HIMARS instruction is arranged for transfer beginning at the last couple of months of 2025. Together with a 2019 acquisition of the United States-produced weaponry structure, the latest agreement is going to provide it a sum of 500 HIMARS entities.



