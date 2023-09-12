Russia highlights impact of coal embargo on EU industrial sector

(MENAFN) According to Russian Deputy Energy Minister Sergey Mochalnikov, the effects of 2022's embargo on Russian coal are being felt by the EU's industrial sector, who was speaking to RT on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) on Monday.



The spokesperson claims that Russia's coal producers have overcome the difficulties presented by the ban by diverting the majority of the shipments to the Global South and Asia-Pacific. Despite replacing the majority of its Russian suppliers, the bloc has been obliged to look for alternate coal supplies and has had to deal with quality difficulties.



“The EU is behaving strangely. They are systematically destroying their industry by rejecting Russian energy, including gas, oil, and coal. Although, according to last year’s results, we saw an increase in their coal consumption, without Russian raw materials, it is harder for them because their production was geared to the quality of Russian coal. Now, buying coal in Africa, Latin America, and Asia, they lose on quality and have to readjust their technological processes,” Mochalnikov clarified.

