(MENAFN) American tech billionaire Elon Musk has replied to remarks on his rejection to aid allowing a Ukrainian drone assault on Russian marine militaries in Crimea by highlighting that he’s a resident of merely the United States and isn’t his duty to battle for Kiev.



“I am a citizen of the United States and have only that passport,” Musk stated on Monday in a declaration on his X (previously Twitter) social media podium. “No matter what happens, I will fight for and die in America.” He also noted that the truth of the matter is that the United States Congress hasn’t announced war on Russia, “if anyone is treasonous, it is those who call me such. Please tell them that very clearly.”



At problem is that Musk’s choice the previous year to stop his Starlink satellite network from being utilized to lead Ukrainian marine drones for an assault towards the Russian Black Sea Fleet on the Crimean shore.



When news of Musk’s rejection became clear the previous week, United States press sources recommended that he had been disloyal, as Ukrainian presidential assistant Mikhail Podoliak blamed him of “committing evil and encouraging evil.”



