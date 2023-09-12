Mattr Included In 2023 Tsx30

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shawcor Ltd., dba Mattr Infratech (“Mattr” or the“Company”) (TSX: MATR) announced today that it has been included in the TSX30 for 2023. The Company ranked seventh on the list of top 30 performing stocks on the Toronto Stock Exchange, with a dividend-adjusted share price appreciation of 607% over the course of the last 3 years, which correlates to a 599% increase, or $1.14 billion increase in market capitalization over the same time period.
"We are honored to be recognized by the TSX. Accomplishing this important milestone was made possible by the hard work and dedication of our employees around the world, who are successfully executing Mattr's portfolio simplification strategy while simultaneously driving high-margin growth,” said Mike Reeves, Mattr's President and CEO.“As a result, Mattr now operates a tightly focused portfolio of high-quality, materials-based product businesses, each with significant growth potential. We remain steadfast in our commitment to create continued value for all stakeholders by enabling critical infrastructure renewal and expansion around the globe.”
About Mattr
Mattr is a growth-oriented, global materials technology company broadly serving critical infrastructure markets, including electrification, transportation, communication, water management and energy. Its two business segments, Composite Technologies and Connection Technologies, operate a global network of manufacturing and technology centers, delivering differentiated, high-value products which enable responsible renewal and enhancement of critical infrastructure while lowering risk and environmental impact.
