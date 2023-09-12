Guru Organic Energy Launches 'Feel Good Energy Challenge' With Renowned Host And Nba Rookie Player Gradey Dick

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)



New national social media campaign in English and French, leveraging the power of celebrities, content creators and influencers to raise brand awareness and engagement.

Toronto Raptors' NBA 2023 first draft pick, Gradey Dick, to host English challenge with leading influencers, Kayla Grey and Hassan Phills. Challenges with music, arts, sports and fashion themes will run for an eight-week period, with bi-weekly winners and three basketball VIP weekend grand prizes.



MONTREAL, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GURU Organic Energy Corp. (TSX: GURU) (“ GURU ” or the“ Company ”), Canada's leading organic energy drink brand1, is thrilled to announce the launch of its 'Feel Good Energy Challenge', a national social media campaign in French and English, which will take place over an eight-week period on Instagram and TikTok. TSN sports journalist, Kayla Grey, and comedian and entertainer, Hassan Phills, will go head-to-head in the English challenges hosted by Toronto Raptors' NBA 2023 first draft pick, Gradey Dick.



Carl Goyette, President and CEO of GURU, introduced the 'Feel Good Energy Challenge' saying:“Our objective is to build brand awareness to drive trial and product adoption through a social-first marketing approach. The campaign speaks to our different communities through music, arts, sports and fashion and aims to bringeven closer to our target audience through these exciting challenges and social media personalities. We believe that this initiative will continue to reinforce our unique value proposition as the best natural energy drink on the market.”

The 'Feel Good Energy Challenge'

Every two weeks, Kayla Grey and Hassan Phills will invite well-renowned influencers to join their team and participate in a new challenge. Social media users will be invited to complete the bi-weekly challenge and use the hashtag #FeelGoodEnergy @guruenergydrink on Instagram and @guruenergydrink on TikTok when posting for a chance to win bi-weekly premium prizes.

Participants can enter to win one of three basketball VIP weekend grand prizes by using the hashtag #FeelGoodEnergy on Instagram and TikTok and nationally at selected retail stores across Canada. Winners will be announced on November 6, 2023.

For those wishing to participate in the French-language challenge, go to @guruenergie on Instagram, @guruenergydrink on TikTok or search #ChallengeBonneÉnergie on either platform. Further details about the French challenge can be found in the French version of this release on our website at .

GURU on Campuses Across Canada

GURU will return to university campuses by hosting back-to-school pop-ups across Canada. These unique activations will bring brand ambassadors, sampling programs, social media contests and more to universities across the country this fall. This initiative has been gaining traction over the years and enables the Company to continue building brand awareness in the young adult demographic.

About GURU Products

GURU energy drinks are made from a short list of plant-based active ingredients, including natural caffeine, with zero sucralose and zero aspartame. These carefully sourced ingredients are crafted into unique blends that push your body to go further and your mind to be sharper.

GURU Organic Energy Corp. (TSX: GURU) is a dynamic, fast-growing beverage company that launched the world's first natural, plant-based energy drink in 1999. The Company markets organic energy drinks in Canada and the United States through an estimated distribution network of over 25,000 points of sale, and through and Amazon. GURU has built an inspiring brand with a clean list of organic ingredients, including natural caffeine, with zero sucralose and zero aspartame, which offer consumers Feel Good Energy that never comes at the expense of their health. The Company is committed to achieving its mission of cleaning the energy drink industry in Canada and the United States. For more information, go to investors.guruenergyor follow@guruenergydrink on Instagram, @guruenergy on Facebook and @guruenergydrink on TikTok.