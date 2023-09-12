Dianthus Therapeutics Announces Positive Top-Line Phase 1 Data And Debuts Trading On Nasdaq As Dnth

Results support DNTH103's best-in-class potential to be the first subcutaneous, self-administered injection dosed as infrequently as once every two weeks to treat a range of autoimmune disorders

Company plans to initiate multiple Phase 2 trials targeting neuromuscular indications in 2024, starting with generalized Myasthenia Gravis in Q1 2024, followed by Multifocal Motor Neuropathy in Q2 2024, and Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy in second half of 2024

DiantTherapeutics, Inc. will begin trading on Nasdaq as DNTH with approximately $184 million of cash runway expected to fund operations into Q2 2026

NEW YORK and WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DiantTherapeutics, Inc. (“Dianthus”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to advancing the next generation of antibody complement therapeutics to treat severe autoimmune diseases, today announced positive top-line Phase 1 data for DNTH103 validating its best-in-class potential as a selective classical pathway inhibitor targeting only the active form of the C1s protein. Additionally, Diantwill begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market today as DNTH, following the successful completion on September 11, 2023 of the previously announced merger with Magenta Therapeutics (“Magenta”).

The Phase 1 healthy volunteer study was designed to validate the extended half-life, potent classical pathway inhibition, and potentially differentiated safety profile of DNTH103. Top-line data across seven single and multiple ascending dose cohorts with 52 healthy volunteers confirmed its approximately 60-day half-life and highly potent classical pathway inhibition, establishing DNTH103's best-in-class potential to be the first self-administered subcutaneinjection dosed as infrequently as once every two weeks to treat a range of autoimmune disorders. The results also demonstrated DNTH103 was generally well tolerated with no seriadverse events or complement-related infections. Diantplans to initiate multiple Phase 2 studies in 2024 in varineuromuscular indications, starting with generalized Myasthenia Gravis (gMG) in the first quarter of 2024 followed by additional Phase 2 trials for Multifocal Motor Neuropathy (MMN) and Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP). Additional information about our Phase 1 data and DNTH103 can be found in our corporate presentation at investor.dianthustx.

“This is an exciting and transformative time at Diantas we announce top-line Phase 1 data for DNTH103 validating its potential to become a new standard of care with a best-in-class profile for multiple classical pathway-driven autoimmune disorders,” said Marino Garcia, President and Chief Executive Officer of DiantTherapeutics.“These results, combined with our transition to the public markets, represent a major milestone in our growth trajectory. We are now well positioned to execute across multiple Phase 2 trials as we continue to maximize the value of DNTH103 as a pipeline-in-a-product.”

“I am very encouraged by the Phase 1 safety and pharmacokinetic/pharmacodynamic data seen with DNTH103, our highly potent and selective upstream classical complement pathway inhibitor. Classical pathway activation plays a significant role in the pathology of variautoimmune disorders such as generalized Myasthenia Gravis, where patients still face significant disease and treatment burden, and we are excited to start the gMG Phase 2 trial early next year,” said Simrat Randhawa, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of DiantTherapeutics.“We also look forward to starting Phase 2 trials in both MMN and CIDP in 2024, two neuromuscular autoimmune disorders which currently have no approved targeted biologics and where we believe DNTH103 could benefit patients.”

Concurrent with the closing of the merger, Diantcompleted a $72 million private investment in its common stock and pre-funded warrants from a syndicate of healthcare investors led by Fidelity Management & Research Company, Catalio Capital Management, 5AM Ventures, Avidity Partners, Wedbush Healthcare Partners and founding investors Fairmount, TelBioVentures and Venrock Healthcare Capital Partners. The cash and cash equivalents as of the close of the business combination were approximately $184 million, which is expected to provide cash runway into the second quarter of 2026.

About DNTH103

DNTH103 is a clinical-stage, potent monoclonal antibody engineered to selectively target the classical pathway by inhibiting only the active form of the C1s protein, a clinically validated complement target. DNTH103 is enhanced with YTE half-life extension technology designed to enable a more convenient subcutaneous, self-administered injection dosed as infrequently as once every two weeks. Additionally, selective inhibition of the classical complement pathway may lower patient risk of infection from encapsulated bacteria by preserving immune activity of the lectin and alternative pathways. As the classical pathway plays a significant role in disease pathology, DNTH103 has the potential to be a best-in-class pipeline-in-a-product across a range of autoimmune disorders with high unmet need. Diantplans to initiate Phase 2 trials in multiple neuromuscular indications in 2024, starting with generalized Myasthenia Gravis in the first quarter of 2024.

About DiantTherapeutics

DiantTherapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to designing and delivering novel, best-in-class monoclonal antibodies with improved selectivity and potency. Based in New York City and Waltham, Mass., Diantis comprised of an experienced team of biotech and pharma executives who are leading the development of next-generation antibody complement therapeutics, aiming to deliver transformative medicines for people living with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. To learn more, please visit and followon LinkedIn .

