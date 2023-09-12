Apartmentlove Announces Participation In The Muskoka Capital Event Hosted By Cem

Attended by brokers, fund managers, and highworth individuals from across North America, the event is a unique showcase of growth-stage publicly listed companies. The event's foon pre-scheduled 1:1 meetings and networking activities provides management with a unique forum to detail the many exciting things ApartmentLove has accomplished while developing meaningful connections with a curated list of the nation's top brokers and highworth individuals.

“The Muskoka event presented by CEM presents a unique opportunity for me to articulate our organic growth model as we continue to scale in support of OwnerDirectand our growing Short-Term Vacation Rental business in addition to our growth through acquisition program,” said Trevor Davidson – President & CEO of ApartmentLove. Trevor added,“As we consolidate the deeply fragmented and high-margin intelisting industry here in North America and elsewhere around the world, events such as the Muskoka showcase are needed to bring new and added attention to the Company. Very proud of all that we have accomplished, I'm excited to meet with the event's attendees and share the ApartmentLove® story in a controlled and distraction-free one-on-one environment.”

In an increasingly interconnected business landscape, the knowledge exchange facilitated by events of this magnitude can lead to new partnerships enhancing the Company's competitive edge and better positioning ApartmentLove in the capital markets. Being selected by CEM to present at the Muskoka event is yet another vote of confidence in the Company's business model and further validation of management's plan to acquire cashflow positive businesses at attractive multiples while investing in sales and marketing activities to attract new and additional users from around the world.

The CEM Muskoka event is taking place at the JW Marriott Rosseau in Muskoka, Ontario from September 29, 2023, to October 1, 2023. ApartmentLove trades on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol“APLV” and on the OTCQB under the symbol“APMLF”.

About ApartmentLove Inc.

ApartmentLove Inc. (CSE: APLV) (OTCQB: APMLF) is a leading provider of online home, apartment, and vacation rental marketing services to property managers, owners, renters, and vacationers in more than 30 countries around the world. Promoting more than 350,000 daily active homes, apartments, and vacation properties on its network of short-term and long-term rental marketing websites, ApartmentLove has proven its ability to scale as a fast-growing "PropTech" in today's complex and dynamic markets. Looking to consolidate the deeply fragmented intelisting industry, ApartmentLove has acquired multiple businesses with many monthly active users, a history of recurring revenues, positive cashflows, and/or custom technologies that accelerate and destress the renting experience.

About OwnerDirect

OwnerDirectis a leading Short-Term Vacation Rental (“ STVR ”) marketplace. A pioneer in the vacation rental industry with more than 20-years of operating history, OwnerDirectadvertises high-end vacation properties on behalf of property managers and private owners in more than 30 countries around the world. Trusted by millions as a safe, easy-to-use, and proven effective platform to find unique and memorable vacation rental accommodations, OwnerDirectpromotes a vast inventory of vacation homes, condos, cabins, and villas for rent. Providing travelers with a diverse selection of rental options, OwnerDirectis integrating with new suppliers to increase its inventory while extending the reach and capacity of the platform as a leader in the deeply fragmented global STVR space.

About CEM

CEM provides unique opportunities to build relationships with key contacts in the investment community. Through our partners' fund at CEM Capital and over 10 years of curating an exclusive investor database, this allows you to just show up. We have done the legwork.

For more information visit or contact:

Trevor Davidson

President & CEO

ApartmentLove Inc.



(647) 272-9702

Reader Advisory

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", and other similar words, or statements, that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, any undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof. The Company will not update or revise any forward-looking information, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place any undue reliance on forward looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

ApartmentLove® | the feeling of home