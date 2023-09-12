Poland agrees on deal to acquire 486 HIMARS shooters

(MENAFN) Warsaw has agreed on strategies to acquire another 486 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) shooters which it wishes to start manufacturing nationally beginning at the end of 2025 under a mutual project with US defense contractor Lockheed Martin Corp.



“Our goal is to create a situation in which a strong Polish Army will actually deter the aggressor, and we will do it,” Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak stated on Monday in a speech declaring the HIMARS command, quoting the apparent warning of Russian imperialism.



“As I have declared many times, within two years, Poland will have the strongest land army, and one of the most important components of this army will be rocket artillery,” he continued.



Poland’s recent HIMARS order is planned for distribution beginning at the end of 2025. Together with a 2019 procurement of the US-manufactured weaponry system, the newest agreement is going to provide it with an overall of 500 HIMARS units.

