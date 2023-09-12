Russia expects surplus of foreign currency in local market as ruble recovers

(MENAFN) Maksim Oreshkin, a Russian presidential adviser, informed Interfax on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok that the recent fall of the currency has reached its conclusion. The source went on to say that during the coming few months, there will probably be a surplus of foreign currency on the local market.



In spite of touching multi-month lows versus the greenback and the euro in the month of August, the Russian ruble recovered following the intervention of the central bank.



“Larger amounts of forex revenue from higher prices for export commodities will come onto the market in the next few months, which, given the declining amounts of imports of goods and services, as well as the effects from the key rate increase and tightening of macroprudential policy, will generate a surplus of forex on the market,” Oreshkin clarified, pointing out that the market's high values have been reached.

