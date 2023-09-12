Sber bank CEO announces record profits, strong growth in 2023

(MENAFN) German Gref, the bank's CEO, said journalists at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok on Monday that Sber, the biggest lender in Russia, has reported record profitability for January through last month.



Gref declared that the lender had made 999 billion rubles (USD10.5 billion) in profits during the first 8 months of 2023, with a return on capital of more than 25 percent. The extraordinary results, he added, “mean that we are on track to finish the year better than our previous forecasts in terms of the return on equity.”



The current return on equity (ROE) for the bank, which is determined by dividing net income by shareholders' equity, is anticipated to be 22 percent.



The CEO also disclosed that Sber's loan portfolio has increased by over 18 percent since the year's commencement.



“In August, despite the vacation season, client activity remained at a very high level, we issued almost 3 trillion rubles (USD31.4 billion) in loans within one month … We hiked deposit rates with the maximum rising to 12 percent. As a result, our clients’ funds grew by almost 2 percent in August alone,” he determined.

