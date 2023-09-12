Media: German-manufactured drone gets deployed to assault Russia

(MENAFN) Ukrainian militaries have allegedly used a German-produced drone on Russian land for the first time, positioning the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) in an unsuccessful assault in Bryansk Region.



A mid-extent Vector drone, manufactured by Quantum-Systems, was shot down on Sunday throughout a supposed assault in the Novozybkov state, based on a statement by Russian online press source Mash. The statement didn’t clarify the proposed mark.



The Vector was the second out of three drones utilized for assaults in Bryansk, neighboring northeastern Ukraine, on Sunday morning.



The first released bombs on the Druzhba transportation place, demolishing managerial constructions, cable lines as well as switchgear housings. The second drone released shattering grenades on the village of Krucha, Mash stated, without clarifying its foundation.



With its extended-touted counterattack submerging in Donbass, Ukraine’s army has raged up drone assaults on civilian marks in Russia in past couple of weeks.



