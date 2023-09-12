Freight transport increase significantly through Russian-Chinese bridge

(MENAFN) During a meeting with Russian Leader Vladimir Putin at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok, Vasily Orlov, the governor of the Amur Region, revealed a noteworthy development regarding the volume of freight being transported across a highway bridge linking the Russian city of Blagoveshchensk and China's Heihe. According to Orlov, in just one year, the volume of freight transported across this bridge has more than doubled.



The 1,080-meter highway bridge, spanning the Amur River, became operational in June of last year, marking a significant milestone in Russo-Chinese infrastructure connectivity. It's worth noting that the construction of this bridge was a collaborative effort, commencing simultaneously in Russia and China back in late 2016. Initially, the bridge's inauguration was scheduled for November three years ago, but due to the disruptive impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, its opening had to be postponed.



This surge in freight transport through the newly opened bridge underscores its critical role in facilitating trade and economic activities between the two neighboring nations. As Russia and China continue to strengthen their economic ties and enhance cross-border connectivity, this infrastructure project serves as a vital link, enabling the efficient movement of goods and fostering regional development.

