Ukrainian Premier, German FM gather for discussions

(MENAFN) Ukrainian Premier Denys Shmyhal has gathered with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock. He declared on his Telegram channel, as stated by a Ukrainian news agency.



"Germany is a leader in providing military aid to our country. I thanked them for this at a meeting with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock," Shmyhal noted.



Based on his statement, amid the gathering, he restated Ukraine's willing to obtain Taurus cruise missiles at the earliest opportunity.



"It is also important to protect Ukrainian cities and civilian infrastructure as much as possible. We count on Germany's assistance in strengthening [Ukraine's] air defense system," he continued.



The two sides talked over energy collaboration among both nations as well.



Shmyhal stated that regaining Ukraine's energy system is a major mission. He showed gratitude to Germany for its help and the wind power plant scheme in the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone as well.



The two candidates discussed Ukraine's incorporation into the EU as well as NATO as well.



"I thank the German government for supporting the Peace Formula of the President of Ukraine and for its unchanging solidarity with our country," Shmyhal declared.

