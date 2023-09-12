Germany's construction sector faces crisis, threatening national economy

(MENAFN) Germany's construction sector, a crucial component of its economy, teeters on the edge of collapse, as reported by The Economist last week, with insights provided by housing giant Vonovia. This sector holds significant weight, contributing a substantial 12 percent to the country's GDP and employing a massive workforce of one million construction professionals.



Vonovia's Chief Executive, Rolf Buch, sounded an alarm, expressing grave concerns about the trajectory of the industry. He was quoted as saying, "We are sending our construction industry into the abyss," highlighting the urgency and severity of the situation.



The report sheds light on the backdrop of the crisis, pointing out that despite the German government's commitment to constructing 400,000 flats annually, industry experts contend that a much larger figure, approximately 700,000 new flats per year, is the actual requirement. This pressing demand is exacerbated by the need to provide housing for over one million Ukrainian refugees who have sought shelter in Germany, further straining an already precarious situation.



In summary, Germany's construction sector, despite its significant contribution to the national economy, faces a critical juncture. A looming shortfall in housing production, compounded by the influx of Ukrainian refugees, has cast a shadow over the industry, potentially jeopardizing the broader economic stability of the country.

MENAFN12092023000045015682ID1107052555