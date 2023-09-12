G2 Consulting Group Secures As-Needed Contracts With Michigan Municipalities

TROY, Mich., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- G2 Consulting Group ,

a nationally recognized Troy-based geotechnical, environmental and construction engineering services firm, has contracted with the City of Novi as the latest Michigan municipality to join its growing portfolio of "as-needed" engineering contracts. As-needed contracts speed services and cut costs for communities.



G2 Consulting works with dozens of Michigan cities, townships, counties and state agencies under as-needed engineering contracts that typically have multi-year terms. G2's services are wide ranging, however are centered on infrastructure where the firm provides environmental and

geotechnical engineering and materials testing services on projects including storm water and sewer, roadways, bridges, utilities, dams and more to their municipal partners.



"G2's mission is delivering 'Smart. Results. Fast," said Mark

Smolinski, P.E., principal at G2 Consulting. "We're able to do that especially well for our 'as-needed' partners since we have a relationship in place -- we know the people and understand their systems and preferred approaches. We're able to immediately jump in if there's an urgent issue, or we can strategize with clients on the best ways to schedule and implement planned maintenance and improvements. It's really a win-win."

Without an as-needed contract, municipalities are left to create unique proposal packages for each project, then review the bids, determine if the supplier is up to the challenge, negotiate price, then educate the supplier on the existing systems and issues -- all before the work begins.

"Municipalities face incredibly tough, complex engineering challenges. Our as-needed contracts are usually the reflection of longstanding client relationships – we've proven we can help their community with innovative solutions throughout a project's lifecycle," Smolinski said. "As-needed contracts are becoming increasingly commonplace as municipalities better understand the synergies they provide."

Smolinski said that G2's scope of work differs for each locale. Although G2's individual profit margins are typically lower on as-needed contracts compared to a one-off project, the firm benefits from the certainty of work. The efficiencies go both-ways. The client doesn't have to navigate a cumbersome bid process with unknown suppliers. Their as-needed contractor enters projects with a clear understanding of goals and challenges both on the site itself and in the broader municipal infrastructure ecosystem.



Specializing in "everything below the ground," G2 Consulting prides itself in finding practical solutions to complex problems and delivering 'Smart. Results. Fast.'

