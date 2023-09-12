MELBOURNE, Fla, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Branded Legacy, Inc (OTC.PK: BLEG ), an emerging biotechnology company, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with NoAcquisition & Development Corp (OTC.PK: NDEV ), a national supplemental health insurance carrier that is a pioneer in offering cannabis-embedded health plans for both recreational and medical use. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in Branded Legacy's mission to revolutionize the biotechnology landscape while creating a profound impact on the healthcare industry.

The collaboration will entail Novus's expansive distribution network of dispensaries across the United States. It will serve as a distributor, promoting Branded Legacy's formularies to their policyholders and those within health carriers that incorporate Nobenefit packages.

The deal will entail the following:

Point of Sale Integration: Nowill seamlessly integrate Legacy Brands' formularies into dispensaries and healthcare facilities'. This ensures policyholders can easily access Legacy's prescriptions when visiting these locations.

Dual Role as Pharmacy Benefits Manager and Health Carrier: Making Noa key player in distributing Legacy's formularies to policyholders at the point of sale and wholesale level. This partnership has the potential to enhance the availability and affordability of proprietary cannabis-based treatments significantly.

David Oswald , CEO of Branded Legacy, said; "That the collaboration with Nois a significant milestone in our mission to develop proprietary formularies tailored to both companies' needs and based on data identifying the most profitable products".

Frank Labrozzi , CEO of Novus, commented, "The collaboration between health insurance and biotech has been fruitful over the years, and this partnership is no exception. Our objective is to provide Branded Legacy well-researched cannabis-based formularies to Americans, offering them more effective and affordable treatment options."

The winds of change are happening; cannabis legalization is advancing, unlocking fresh and inventive avenues for research. As legal barriers shift, researchers now have a distinctive opportunity to delve into this plant's medical, therapeutic, and economic possibilities. This wave of transformation holds the promise of thrilling discoveries that could reshape variindustries.

Branded Legacy looks forward to working closely with Noto bring innovative therapies and solutions to patients while creating long-term value for stakeholders.

About Branded Legacy

Branded Legacy Inc. (OTC.PK: BLEG ), is a forward-thinking biotechnology company committed to driving innovation in plant-derived medicines and biotechnological breakthroughs. The company's strategic partnerships and milestone achievements highlight its dedication to transforming patient care and contributing to the advancement of healthcare solutions.

About NoAcquisition & Development Corp.

NoAcquisition & Development Corp. (NDEV ) functions via its subsidiary, WCIG Insurance Services,Inc. which operates as a health insurance carrier. It offers health insurance policies incorporating medical cannabis benefits alongside variinsurance offerings, such as supplemental health, life, and fixed annuities. These medical plans are available in 35 states where medical marijuana programs are legally established. NoWebsite

For further updates on the Branded Legacy-Nopartnership and upcoming developments, please visit the company's website at brandedlegacyor contact them at [email protected]

