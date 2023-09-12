Pixelgen Technologies Appoints Henrik Everberg As Chief Operating Officer

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixelgen Technologies ®, a leader in spatial proteomics for single cells, announced today that it has appointed life sciences professional Henrik Everberg, Ph.D., as its first Chief Operating Officer. The appointment expands Pixelgen's executive team and comes as the company prepares for commercial shipment of its first kit for spatial proteomics of single cells.

"I am thrilled to welcome Henrik to Pixelgen," said Pixelgen CEO Simon Fredriksson, Ph.D. "His operational and strategic leadership skills and extensive experience in proteins and antibodies make Henrik ideally suited to Pixelgen as we commercialize our first product and expand our portfolio. We look forward to working with Henrik and the contributions he will make to Pixelgen at this exciting stage of growth for the company."

Everberg brings extensive strategic and operational biotech and pharma experience to Pixelgen, spanning manufacturing, production, and research and development. Most recently, he was Director of Manufacturing at APL, one of Europe's largest manufacturers of extemporanemedicines and a leading contract manufacturer. Previously, he served as Chief Operating Officer at Atlas Antibodies, overseeing protein and antibody production, quality control, logistics, shipping, purchasing, facilities, and IT. Everberg has spent most of his career in proteins and antibodies, and earned a Doctorate in Biochemistry from Lund University.

"Pixelgen's Molecular Pixelation technology offers unprecedented insights into the spatial orchestration of the membrane proteome at the single cell level. I believe it's a truly unique technology that holds great promise for advancing our understanding of biology and cellular activity," Everberg said. "I look forward to working alongside the talented team at Pixelgen to bring our technology to the scientific community and the innovative medicines that may transpire with these new insights into biology."

Pixelgen is set to ship its first kit, based on the company's proprietary Molecular Pixelation (MPXTM) technology for spatial analyses of immune cell surface proteins in 3D this fall.

The Pixelgen Single Cell Spatial Proteomics Kit, Immunology Panel I, Human ( Pixelgen SCSP Kit )

is the first product to convey spatial polarization and colocalization of proteins on the immune cell surface at high-multiplex, in 3D, offering new insights into biology in health and disease.

About Pixelgen Technologies

Pixelgen Technologies AB was founded in 2020 by a team of passionate, experienced innovators and entrepreneurs with a vision to bring a new spatial understanding to biology by mapping cell surface proteins and their spatial inter-relationships. The company has developed Molecular Pixelation, a DNA-based visualization technology for analyzing cell surface proteins, to gain novel insights into cellular activity that will advance better medicines and diagnostics. Pixelgen is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Contacts

Corporate:

AnnaLotta Schiller Vestergren, Ph.D.

Global Marketing

[email protected]

+46 (0)734 23 29 91

Media:

Susan Thomas

[email protected]

(619) 540-9195

SOURCE Pixelgen Technologies