Spirit Blockchain Capital Celebrates Its First Birthday, Expands Leadership, And Unveils Rebranding

Spirit Blockchain Capital is also thrilled to introduce key executive appointments that will play a pivotal role in our continued success.

FranciLung, CFA, MBA , a distinguished financial expert with over 20 years of diverse experience in traditional capital markets and digital asset management, joinsas Chief Investment Officer (CIO), bringing a wealth of experience in investment management and an innate understanding of blockchain's transformative potential.

Jason Denhi , MBA , a seasoned operational leader with over 25 years of experience in finance and digital asset management across Asia and the Americas, assumes the roles of Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for the MENA region. His foon the Middle East, Asia, and North Africa, regions ripe with blockchain opportunities, promises to ignite growth and expansion.

Manuel Trojovsky, MBA , takes on the role of Spirit Blockchain's Chief Strategy Officer (CSO). His extensive background in financial markets and venture capital will play a pivotal role in advancing our efforts to develop strategic growth plans and establish valuable industry partnerships. Previously, he was a founding member and principal of a leading venture capital firm focused on early-stage public blockchain.

Raymond O'Neill, Chairman of the Board, expressed his excitement for these additions, stating, "The blockchain market demands leaders with a profound understanding of capital markets and direct experience in the blockchain sector. We are thrilled to have Lewis Bateman, CEO, and other highly skilled professionals join Spirit Blockchain Capital. Their backgrounds at the highest executive management levels in the blockchain industry make them the perfect fit for our team."

Lewis Bateman, CEO of Spirit Blockchain Capital, declared, "We are delighted to welcome Franciand Jason to our team and congratulate Manuel on his updated role. Their appointments underscore our commitment to assembling a high-performing team that will lead Spirit Blockchain to new heights. We are confident that their extensive experience and strategic insights will drive our growth and deliver exceptional results for our clients."

As Spirit Blockchain Capital continues to attract top talent and expand capabilities, our investors and shareholders can look forward to a future filled with innovation, growth, and extraordinary success.

To learn more about our latest key hires, visit their LinkedIn profiles: FranciLung, CFA, MBA - CIO, Jason Dehni, MBA - COO, Manuel Trojovsky, MBA - CSO.

Finally, in collaboration with our strategic partner, Troon Technologies, Spirit Blockchain Capital proudly unveils our brand-new website, , reflecting the company's new focus, capabilities, and international presence.

About Spirit Blockchain Capital

Spirit Blockchain Capital is a leading investment company at the forefront of the blockchain industry. Through our operational business line and asset management business, we provide investors with a range of opportunities for capital appreciation. With a strong foon innovation, strategic investments, and operational excellence, Spirit Blockchain is poised to unlock the potential of the digital economy.

For media inquiries, please contact :

Lewis Bateman

Chief Executive Officer



Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of ‎applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words“expect”,“anticipate”,“continue”,“estimate”,“objective”, ‎‎“may”,“will”,“project”,“should”,“believe”,“plans”,“intends” and similar expressions are intended to identify ‎forward-looking information or statements. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain ‎key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations ‎and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue ‎reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because the Company can give ‎no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements and information address future ‎events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those ‎currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Factors that could materially affect such forward-‎looking information are described under the heading“Risk Factors” in the Company's long form prospecdated ‎August 8, 2022, that is available on the Company's profile on SEDAR at The ‎Company ‎undertakes ‎no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by ‎applicable law. Such ‎forward-‎looking information represents managements' best judgment based on information currently available. ‎No ‎forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results ‎may vary materially. ‎Accordingly, readers ‎are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking ‎statements or ‎information.‎

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this press release.‎