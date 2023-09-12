(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Modifications leverage the caring, agile approach Sterling Lexicon takes to deliver positive relocation experiences. This brand refresh is a mindful reflection of the passion, tenure and expertise of our people, and how our commitment directly benefits those who work, partner and relocate with us.” - David Dance, PresidentJACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Global employee relocation management company leader Sterling Lexicon is excited to reveal its refreshed brand identity, putting greater foon the care, collaboration and flexibility employers want and need when relocating their people into new locations and roles. The changes reflect inputs from clients and partners around the world. The refresh includes a new logo as well as a new tagline – Your people. Our passion, highlighting our foremost priority – taking care of our clients and their people.
See complete details of the next chapter in the Sterling Lexicon story.
“The mobility world is constantly evolving and transforming. Sterling Lexicon has responded by carefully listening and adapting services that meet the unique needs of our clients and their people,” said David Dance, President, Sterling Lexicon.“We've earned a stellar reputation as a thoughtful and caring partner in the relocation industry, thanks to the passion, tenure and expertise of our people. This brand refresh is a mindful reflection of that, and how our commitment directly benefits those who work, partner and relocate with us.”
The evolution of the Sterling Lexicon brand reflects the following notable changes:
-The logo features a friendly design with a modern look and feel while retaining the company's color palette
-The overlapping arrows represent the bi-directional flow of communication, information and ideas, while the three lines suggest the intersection of people, technology and services behind every successful relocation
-The new“Your people. Our passion” tagline highlights our foon client care, built on a foundation of trust, experience, agility, and partnership
Sterling Lexicon's mission is to be the most trusted and caring mobility company, protecting clients, their businesses and their people. As business leaders are continually faced with new challenges, risks and opportunities, this refresh reinforces our promise to be there in the moments that matter most, leveraging a tailored, consultative approach to ensure great relocation experiences, all around the globe.
ABOUT STERLING LEXICON
Your people. Our passion
Sterling Lexicon works as a collaborative partner to deliver flexible, end-to-end people relocation services around the world with a tailored, caring approach. We listen to and understand each client's unique needs and leverage the intersection of people, technology and services to deliver happy, productive employees. Whether clients are moving talent for a new office, managing global assignees or recruiting new people, a partnership with Sterling Lexicon means they have integrated solutions designed to fit their business goals. Discover the positive impact Sterling Lexicon can have on global mobility programs at sterlinglexicon.
Kristin White
Sterling Lexicon
+1 904-306-1947
emailhere
Visiton social media:
LinkedIn
MENAFN12092023003118003196ID1107052519
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.