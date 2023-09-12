From Rap Farak to Nit Khair Manga, Aamir Naik’s Rise as Jammu and Kashmir’s Latest Music Sensation

(MENAFN- Anand Kumar Gupta) Raja Amir Ahmed Naik professionally known as Aamir Naik is an Indian artist, renowned as an actor and singer, hailing from the Ramban district in Jammu and Kashmir, India. He recently made his debut through the music video ‘Udaan’ and garnered a positive response with the ‘Farak Rap Song,’ both of which gained significant popularity on YouTube. Currently pursuing a Bachelor of Engineering degree in Jammu, he resides in Sunjuwan and has roots in Ramban, situated close to Banihal in Kashmir. Aamir Naik stands out as a recognized figure among emerging talents.

Beyond his notable acting skills, he has ventured into the realms of singing and music with various Jammu artist. His impressive collection of musical videos and tracks has propelled him into the limelight, gaining him recognition among peers and fans alike. His versatile singing prowess has elevated his popularity, making him a notable figure in recent months within the industry.

From humble beginnings performing at local events to now over 1 million views on his Spotify breakout hit “Nit Khair Manga,” Aamir is living proof that big dreams and hard work can pay off. His music blends traditional Kashmiri sounds with modern beats to create a fresh new sound. While Bollywood music dominates the airwaves, Aamir is putting Jammu and Kashmir on the map and spotlighting its rich musical heritage.



In just a few short years, Aamir went from struggling to get any gigs to performing sold-out shows across India. His latest single “Udaan” is poised to propel him onto the national stage. This is an artist whose star is rising fast. Remember the name Aamir Naik – he’s bringing the rhythms of Kashmir to the world.



