Juventus briefly defer Pogba after testing positive for testosterone

"Juventus Football Club announces that today, Sept. 11, 2023, the footballer Paul Labile Pogba received a precautionary suspension order from the National Anti-Doping Tribunal following the results of tests carried out on Aug. 20, 2023," the Italian team declared.



"The club reserves the right to consider the next procedural steps," it continued.



An Italian news agency declared that Pogba’s test for testosterone showed a positive result.



The test occurred following the Juventus' triumph against Udinese on August 20, where Pogba was unused as alternate.



Pogba, the 2018 FIFA World Cup champion with France, was the highest priced inking when he moved from Juventus to Manchester United in 2016. The English team had compensated €105 million (USD116.4 million) to buy Pogba from Juventus.



He assisted Manchester United triumph the 2017 UEFA Europa League cup.



In the last year, Pogba returned to Juventus but performed infrequently in his second period at the Turin club to cope with many wounds.



