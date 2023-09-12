Export Development Bank of Egypt – Ratings Adjusted Following Lowering of Egypt Sovereign Rating

(MENAFN- Capital Intelligence Ltd) Capital Intelligence Ratings (CI Ratings or CI) today announced that it has lowered the Long-Term Foreign Currency Rating (LT FCR) of Export Development Bank of Egypt (Ebank) to ‘B’, from ‘B+’. The change in the LT FCR follows the recent lowering of Egypt’s Sovereign LT FCR to ‘B’ (from ‘B+’) on 1 September 2023. The sovereign downgrade reflects the increase in Egypt’s external financing risks due to the country’s high external financing needs and risks to the sufficiency and timeliness of financing inflows. In turn, the adjustment of Ebank’s LT FCR reflects CI’s view that downside risks for the banking system have increased and this is likely to now pressure the Bank’s credit profile due to ongoing risks to macroeconomic stability. The Outlook for the LT FCR has been revised to Stable in line with the sovereign. Although the Extraordinary Support Level (ESL) of Moderate would normally uplift the LT FCR by one notch above the Bank Standalone Rating (BSR), the Bank does not fulfil CI’s criteria for being rated above the sovereign and therefore no uplift is possible.



At the same time, CI Ratings has affirmed the Bank’s Short-Term (ST) FCR of ‘B’, BSR of ‘b’, and Core Financial Strength (CFS) rating of ‘bb-’. The BSR Outlook has been revised to Stable (from Negative). The CFS reflects Ebank’s quasi-state ownership and its importance in financing exports. Although Ebank is not directly owned by the government, over 75% of the shares in the Bank are owned by state-owned entities.



The recent lowering of the sovereign rating for Egypt reflects the intensifying financial pressures on government finances. Debt levels are high and rising interest rates both domestically and internationally are adding to these pressures. Although the CFS rating has been maintained, the risks are seen as being to the downside. Although Q1 23 financial statements do not show a rise in the NPL ratio, this was due to a strong loan growth rate that slightly exceeded the rate of growth in NPLs; these rose at an annualised rate of 37%. While Egyptian banks are benefiting from the higher interest rate environment in terms of net interest margin (NIM), these high interest rates are also a burden for borrowers. Combined with the effects of what is now a very high rate of inflation, there are concerns about the effects on the debt service capacity of borrowers.



The Bank’s BSR of ‘b’ is derived from a CFS rating of ‘bb-’ and an Operating Environment Risk Anchor (OPERA) of ‘b’. While the latter has not been changed, it reflects the higher-risk sovereign profile of Egypt, as well as the adverse impact of first Covid and then the Ukraine War on both economic activity and credit conditions. The economy’s external refinancing and macro-financial risks are still considered to be high. The Bank has a good business and operational profile, with the latter being steadily improved through digitalisation and business process re-engineering. Ebank also retains its specialised export credit franchise with its majority ownership of Export Credit Guarantee Co of Egypt (EGE) and related Factoring Co. The CFS is supported by Ebank’s export credit and factoring franchises and business development potential.



Capital support from Ebank’s mainly state-owned shareholders is expected to remain a credit strength, with this support demonstrated by the 2022 rights issue. However, the risk-weighted asset (RWA) growth implied by the current strategy would almost certainly require further additions to capital going forward as RWA density rises – this increased to 65.8% in Q1 23, from 61.2 % at end-2022. While loan loss reserve (LLR) coverage remained full as at end Q1 23, the ratio had been on a declining trend and coverage is seen as only being adequate. It is however noted that Default Payment Insurance Guarantees are in place for part of the portfolio, limiting loss given default on the guaranteed NPLs. Potential receipts from claims under these guarantees are factored in when calculating required loss reserves. Loan asset quality at any bank tends to be a lagging indicator and the long-term impact of the current difficult operating conditions on asset quality will not become apparent for some time, but is unlikely to be positive.



Sovereign exposure through holdings of government securities remains significant at 2.6x capital, although lower than in the past, and in comparison with some of the other banks in the sector. Nonetheless, the weakening of government finances and the lowering of the sovereign rating has raised the risk level of this portfolio. In turn, the risk of valuation losses and potential impairments on the portfolio remain a significant rating constraining factor, as is the case with most banks in Egypt.



Following the 2022 rights issue, capital ratios are satisfactory, although those based on the level of RWAs are flattered by the zero risk-weighting of government securities and the substantial statutory reserves held at the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE). However, both the balance sheet and Basel III leverage ratios remain sound; these are considered to be the preferred metrics by which to judge capital adequacy at Egyptian banks. Capital flexibility is considered satisfactory given the track record of a relatively high level of internal capital generation and the support demonstrated by the 6 rights issues over the past 11 years. The funding and liquidity profile is adequate, although concentrations in the deposit base are still considered to be a constraining factor. These should however slowly lessen over time as retail and HNW banking services are expanded.



Operating profitability is expected to remain satisfactory and to continue to support the CFS. Provisioning expenses have been well contained to date but the increased asset quality pressures that are likely to rise in a weak economy may require an increase in the amount of provisions that need to be taken going forward. This, in turn, is likely to negatively impact bottom line profitability in the short to medium term.



Ebank is a fully fledged commercial bank and is not overly dependent on official sources of funding. The Bank’s primary source of funding is therefore its customer deposit base and CI notes that the percentage growth rate of loans exceeded that of deposits in both 2022 and Q1 23. Despite this, the loan-to-deposit ratio remains sound. Although there is a growing base of retail deposits, concentrations of deposits from corporates and related parties introduce a degree of volatility. Access to temporary liquidity through repos is available from the CBE and in the interbank market by pledging the investment securities portfolio. However, as is the case with all Egyptian banks, this is subject to systemic liquidity risks. Ebank maintains good access to term funding from multilateral entities on commercial terms. The overall funding and liquidity profile is adequate. Regulatory liquidity ratios remain sound.



Rating Outlook



The Outlook for the LT FCR and BSR is Stable, indicating that CI does not expect these ratings to change over the next 12 months, unless there were to be a further movement in the sovereign’s ratings.



Rating Dynamics: Upside Scenario



As the Bank’s LT FCR is already set at the same level as the sovereign, we do not expect a change in that rating unless either the rating or the outlook of the sovereign itself was raised. This is currently seen as being very unlikely within a 12 month timeframe.



Rating Dynamics: Downside Scenario



Leaving aside another lowering of the sovereign ratings or outlook, the most likely developments that would prompt a lowering of the Bank’s Outlook or actual ratings would be a significant rise in NPLs given that credit loss absorption capacity is only adequate at present.



About the Ratings



The credit ratings have been issued by Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd



The following information sources were used to prepare the credit ratings: public information and information provided by the rated entity. Financial data and metrics have been derived by CI from the rated entity's financial statements for FY2018-22 and Q1 2023.



The principal methodology used to determine the ratings is the Bank Rating Methodology, dated 3 April 2019



This rating action follows an ad hoc review of the rated entity. Ratings on the entity were first released in May 1987. The ratings were last updated in March 2023.



