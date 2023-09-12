Commercial International Bank – Ratings Adjusted Following Lowering of Egypt Sovereign Rating

(MENAFN- Capital Intelligence Ltd) Capital Intelligence Ratings (CI Ratings or CI) today announced that it has lowered the Long-Term Foreign Currency Rating (LT FCR) and Bank Standalone Rating (BSR) of Commercial International Bank (CIB) to ‘B’ and ‘b’, respectively, from ‘B+’ and ‘b+’. The change in the LT FCR and BSR follows a recent similar rating action on Egypt’s sovereign rating (‘B’/‘B’/Stable) on 1 September 2023, reflecting the increase in Egypt’s external financing risks due to the country’s high external financing needs and risks to the sufficiency and timeliness of financing inflows. The change in the Bank’s LT FCR and BSR reflects CI’s view that downside risks for the banking system have increased and this is likely to now pressure CIB’s credit profile due to ongoing risks to macroeconomic stability. The Outlook for the LT FCR and BSR has been revised to Stable from Negative in line with the sovereign. At the same time, CI Ratings has affirmed CIB’s Short-Term Foreign Currency Rating (ST FCR) of ‘B’ and the Extraordinary Support Level (ESL) of Moderate.



Such an ESL would normally allow for a one notch uplift for the Bank’s LT FCR. This is however precluded as the Bank does not meet the criteria that would allow the LT FCR to be set at a level above the sovereign. Due to its systemic importance, we expect that, in case of need, CIB would receive a moderate degree of extraordinary support from the Egyptian authorities. The Bank’s Core Financial Strength (CFS) rating has been lowered by one notch to ‘bb+’ from ‘bbb-’.



CIB’s BSR is derived from a CFS rating of ‘bb+’ and an Operating Environment Risk Anchor (OPERA) of ‘b’. Normally, this would result in a BSR of ‘b+’, but as with the LT FCR, the BSR is constrained by the Sovereign. Egypt’s operating environment risk reflects its high sovereign risk profile, increased government borrowing needs and the reduced supply of FX.



The main factors prompting the lowering of the CFS by one notch relate to the overall operating environment, and its possible future impact on financial metrics at CIB and the level of government bond exposure. Offsetting these challenges to some extent are CIB’s status as the largest Egyptian private sector bank, its strong retail and corporate franchises, and a diversified shareholder base which includes many international investors. Key credit strengths include a strong management team with a good track record of being able to successfully manage the Bank during periods of economic stress – something that has become increasingly important in the current difficult operating environment. Financial metrics covering liquidity and profitability are sound. While higher interest rates have helped to boost the net interest margin for all banks, it has also increased financial pressures on borrowers. These pressures and the currently high rates of inflation in Egypt are likely to negatively impact borrower debt service capacity across the economy as a whole; the result could mean a further rise in the NPL growth rate, with a consequent need for all banks to devote a higher proportion of operating profit towards provisioning; the ratio of loan loss provisioning cost to operating profit at CIB was low in both 2022 and H1 23.



While CIB still enjoys sound capital adequacy, high profitability, sound liquidity and satisfactory loan-loss reserve cover, some metrics have weakened. Both CET-1 and CAR ratios tightened in both 2022 and in H1 23. There are also two caveats relating to capital adequacy. The first is that the strong headline ratios are in part a reflection of the zero-risk weighting to Egyptian government debt; given the size of the holdings at CIB, leverage ratios are probably a better gauge of capital strength. While the balance sheet leverage ratio remains satisfactory, it is now on a declining trend. Should the EGP further weaken appreciably, this will boost the EGP value of FX assets, putting further pressure on capital ratios in general, and balance sheet leverage in particular. In a challenging credit risk environment, concentration of credit exposure in government securities (3x capital), and systemic foreign currency liquidity risks are also credit vulnerabilities.



CIB has been able over the years to maintain good asset quality and satisfactory loan loss absorption metrics through complete economic cycles, while keeping the cost of credit at moderate levels. With the severe economic pressures facing Egypt now showing up in the form of more rapid NPL accretion in H1, the effects may be more marked in H2 23 and in 2024. However the Bank maintains a strong position as lender to multinationals operating in Egypt, to large Egyptian corporates and to government sector companies; this franchise quality should mitigate loan asset quality pressures to some extent. We therefore expect NPLs to remain manageable.



The Bank’s robust earnings record and ongoing capacity to absorb arising risks is a major credit strength. The funding profile continues to be sound, with the asset base almost wholly funded by customer deposits and equity. There is minimal reliance on interbank funding; the end-H1 23 interbank ratio was a comfortable 207%. Customer deposits continue to grow at a satisfactory pace, leaving the Bank with good liquidity metrics. Liquid asset buffers remain high, with Egyptian government debt making up a sizeable portion of liquid assets; holdings of government bonds are liquid and local currency securities can be easily repo’d with the Central Bank of Egypt or in the interbank market. Customer deposit concentration remains at an acceptable level.



As noted above, the high CAR and CET-1 ratios are a function of the large proportion of zero-risk weighted government securities on the balance sheet. However, the balance sheet leverage ratio is reasonably sound. The internal capital generation rate remains good. Since CIB’s ownership is widely held, the ability to raise new capital from existing shareholders in times of need may be less certain than for a bank with a strong foreign (or Egyptian government) majority shareholder. In this context, we note the arrival in Q2 22 of a subsidiary of an Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund as the largest single shareholder. Leaving this development aside, as Egypt’s largest (and most actively traded) listed company, we still consider it likely that CIB could raise additional equity from the capital markets despite the currently difficult operating environment in Egypt.



Rating Outlook



The Outlook for the LT FCR and BSR is Stable, indicating that CI does not expect these ratings to change over the next 12 months, unless there were to be a further movement in the sovereign’s ratings.



Rating Dynamics: Upside Scenario



As the Bank’s LT FCR is already set at the same level as the sovereign, we do not expect a change in that rating unless either the rating or the outlook of the sovereign itself was raised. This is currently seen as being very unlikely within a 12 month timeframe.



Rating Dynamics: Downside Scenario



Leaving aside another lowering of the sovereign rating or its outlook, the most likely developments that would prompt a lowering of Outlook or actual ratings would be a significant rise in NPLs. We do not see this as being likely at this point, as the end H1 23 base of NPLs was still relatively low in ratio terms.



About the Ratings



The credit ratings have been issued by Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd, P.O. Box 53585, Limassol 3303, Cyprus.



The following information sources were used to prepare the credit ratings: public information and information provided by the rated entity. Financial data and metrics have been derived by CI from the rated entity’s financial statements for FY2019-22 and H1 2023. CI may also have relied upon non-public financial information provided by the rated entity and may also have used financial information from credible, independent third-party data providers. CI considers the quality of information available on the rated entity to be satisfactory for the purposes of assigning and maintaining credit ratings. CI does not audit or independently verify information received during the rating process.



The principal methodology used to determine the ratings is the Bank Rating Methodology, dated 3 April 2019 (see Information on rating scales and definitions, the time horizon of rating outlooks, and the definition of default can be found at Historical performance data, including default rates, are available from a central repository established by ESMA (CEREP) at



This rating action follows an ad hoc review of the rated entity. Ratings on the entity were first released in August 1990. The ratings were last updated in March 2023. The ratings and rating outlook were disclosed to the rated entity prior to publication and were not amended following that disclosure. The ratings have been assigned or maintained at the request of the rated entity or a related third party.



Conditions of Use and General Limitations



The information contained in this publication including opinions, views, data, material and ratings may not be copied, distributed, altered or otherwise reproduced, in whole or in part, in any form or manner by any person except with the prior written consent of Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd (hereinafter “CI”). All information contained herein has been obtained from sources believed to be accurate and reliable. However, because of the possibility of human or mechanical error or other factors by third parties, CI or others, the information is provided “as is” and CI and any third-party providers make no representations, guarantees or warranties whether express or implied regarding the accuracy or completeness of this information.



Without prejudice to the generality of the foregoing, CI and any third-party providers accept no responsibility or liability for any losses, errors or omissions, however caused, or for the results obtained from the use of this information. CI and any third-party providers do not accept any responsibility or liability for any damages, costs, expenses, legal fees or losses or any indirect or consequential loss or damage including, without limitation, loss of business and loss of profits, as a direct or indirect consequence of or in connection with or resulting from any use of this information.



Credit ratings and credit-related analysis issued by CI are current opinions as of the date of publication and not statements of fact. CI’s credit ratings provide a relative ranking of credit risk. They do not indicate a specific probability of default over any given time period. The ratings do not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, including, but not limited to, market risk and liquidity risk. CI’s ratings are not a recommendation to purchase, sell, or hold any security and do not comment as to market price or suitability of any security for a particular investor.



The information contained in this publication does not constitute investment or financial advice. As the ratings and analysis are opinions of CI they should be relied upon to a limited degree and users of this information should conduct their own risk assessment and due diligence before making any investment or other business decisions.



Copyright © Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd 2023





MENAFN12092023002960000411ID1107052469