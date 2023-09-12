Arab International Bank – Ratings Adjusted Following Lowering of Egypt Sovereign Rating

(MENAFN- Capital Intelligence Ltd) Capital Intelligence Ratings (CI Ratings or CI) today announced that it has lowered the Long-Term Foreign Currency Rating (LT FCR) and Bank Standalone Rating (BSR) of Arab International Bank (AIB) to ‘B’ and ‘b’, respectively, from ‘B+’ and ‘b+’. The change in the LT FCR follows a recent similar rating action on Egypt’s sovereign rating (‘B’/‘B’/Stable) on 1 September 2023, reflecting the increase in Egypt’s external financing risks due to the country’s high external financing needs and risks to the sufficiency and timeliness of financing inflows. The change in the Bank’s LT FCR reflects CI’s view that downside risks for the banking system have increased and this is now likely to pressure AIB’s credit profile due to ongoing risks to macroeconomic stability. The Outlook for the LT FCR and BSR has been revised to Stable from Negative in line with the sovereign. At the same time, CI Ratings has affirmed the Bank’s Short-Term (ST) FCR of ‘B’, Core Financial Strength (CFS) rating of bb’, and Extraordinary Support Level (ESL) of Moderate. As the BSR is already at the sovereign level, our ESL assessment of Moderate does not result in any uplift for the Bank’s LT FCR.



Although we deem the Egyptian authorities’ willingness to provide extraordinary support to be moderate in view of AIB’s significant government ownership, their financial capacity may be limited as indicated by Egypt’s sovereign ratings. The ESL has therefore been affirmed Moderate. Despite a marked percentage reduction in 2022, the level of Egyptian government securities held by AIB remains significant in relation to capital at 2.3x.



AIB’s BSR is derived from a CFS rating of ‘bb’ and an Operating Environment Risk Anchor (OPERA) of ‘b’. OPERA reflects Egypt’s high sovereign risk profile due to significant government borrowing needs, and long-standing balance of payments vulnerabilities which were exacerbated following the Ukraine conflict. OPERA also takes into account the still fairly sound condition of the banking system and the limited additional support this year from the IMF and GCC countries – although the latter is now in the form of FDI rather than grant aid.



The CFS rating reflects the Bank’s good capitalisation metrics (partially due to the share of zero risk-weighted Egyptian government securities in total assets), well established deposit base and comfortable liquidity, as well as a conservative risk appetite. Shareholder support remains an important factor underpinning the rating. AIB’s credit challenges are the still significant exposure to government securities, customer concentrations in the deposit base and high systemic liquidity risk, a high NPL ratio (albeit within a small loan portfolio), and the outlook for continued modest profitability.



Although interim financials are not available, the high interest rate environment in Egypt is expected to have boosted the Bank’s net interest margin (NIM) on the EGP-denominated portion of earning assets, with an associated benefit to operating profitability. However, it remains uncertain as to what this will translate to in USD terms as AIB’s financial statements are USD-denominated. What is likely however is that high interest rates, coupled with high inflation and (for those borrowers that need imported inputs) a shortage of FX, will also put increasing pressure of debt service capacity. With operating profitability still being likely to be modest, any increase in NPL growth (and associated provisioning needs) could put pressure on what is already a low ROAA.



While AIB’s business model continues to evolve in pursuit of balance sheet diversification (with a focus on increasing the level of EGP lending and funding), Egyptian sovereign exposures still constitute a significant proportion of the Bank’s consolidated asset base, with government securities held being equivalent to 2.3x capital. Asset allocation has however been shifting as the proportion of net loans was approaching 28% at end-2022 with bank placements at 19% government bond exposure had been more than 4x capital at end-2021. While AIB’s exposure to sovereign risk is a common feature of the Egyptian banking sector, the fall in USD terms reflects both an alteration in asset allocation and the effects of the devaluation of the EGP. Given Egypt’s low sovereign rating, the consequent vulnerability to sovereign credit events continues to weigh on the quality of the asset base and potentially on capital. Capital adequacy metrics therefore need to be evaluated with this factor in mind. Despite some improvement in last year, profitability remains low at both the operating and net levels, with key ratios being much weaker than the sector median.



Liquidity is comfortable. A large and well-established customer deposit base comprising both corporate and retail funds is the primary source of funds, but CASA balances are low. Customer deposit growth metrics are impacted by the fact that the AIB balance sheet is expressed in USD; given a depreciating local currency, a rise in EGP deposits can translate into a drop in USD terms – a factor influencing the negative deposit growth seen in 2022. Liquid asset holdings provide an adequate buffer in local and foreign currencies. However, liquidity is subject to considerable concentration risks both in the sources of funding (government entities and large individual private sector depositors), and in the composition of liquid assets (large holdings of sovereign securities). AIB’s liquidity is therefore subject to both sovereign and systemic risks.



AIB has satisfactory capitalisation ratios but those which are based on risk weighted assets (RWAs) benefit from the high level of zero risk-weighted government securities in the asset base. RWA density has however recently been on a rising trend, passing 60% in 2022. Balance sheet leverage is also comfortable as is the Basel III leverage ratio. However, when assessing the strength of the capital base, the potential risks from the significant holdings of securities issued by a low-rated government needs to be factored in. Although capital flexibility is limited given the relatively low rate of internal capital generation, this is partially counterbalanced by supportive shareholders.



Rating Outlook



The Outlook for the LT FCR and BSR is Stable, indicating that CI expects these ratings to remain unchanged over the next 12 months unless there is a change in the sovereign’s ratings or outlook.



Rating Dynamics: Upside Scenario



As the Bank’s LT FCR and BSR are already set at the same level as the sovereign, we do not expect a change in either rating unless either the rating or the rating outlook of the sovereign itself was raised. This is currently seen as being very unlikely within a 12 month timeframe.



Rating Dynamics: Downside Scenario



Although we currently see it as being unlikely, the LT FCR and BSR could be lowered by one notch should the rating for the sovereign itself be lowered by one notch.



About the Ratings



The credit ratings have been issued by Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd, P.O. Box 53585, Limassol 3303, Cyprus.



The following information sources were used to prepare the credit ratings: public information and information provided by the rated entity. Financial data and metrics have been derived by CI from the rated entity’s financial statements for FY2018-22. CI may also have used financial information from credible, independent third-party data providers. CI considers the quality of information available on the rated entity to be satisfactory for the purposes of assigning and maintaining credit ratings. CI does not audit or independently verify information received during the rating process.



The principal methodology used to determine the ratings is the Bank Rating Methodology, dated 3 April 2019 (see Information on rating scales and definitions, the time horizon of rating outlooks, and the definition of default can be found at Historical performance data, including default rates, are available from a central repository established by ESMA (CEREP) at



This rating action follows an ad hoc review of the rated entity. Ratings on the entity were first released in October 1991. The ratings were last updated in March 2023. The ratings and rating outlook were disclosed to the rated entity prior to publication and were not amended following that disclosure. The ratings have been assigned or maintained at the request of the rated entity or a related third party.



