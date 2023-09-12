National Bank of Egypt – Ratings Adjusted Following Lowering of Egypt Sovereign Rating

(MENAFN- Capital Intelligence Ltd) Capital Intelligence Ratings (CI Ratings or CI) today announced that it has lowered the Long-Term Foreign Currency Rating (LT FCR) and Bank Standalone Rating (BSR) of National Bank of Egypt (NBE) to ‘B’ and ‘b’, respectively, from ‘B+’ and ‘b+’. The change in the LT FCR and BSR follows a recent lowering of Egypt’s Sovereign LT FCR to ‘B’ (from ‘B+’) on 1 September 2023. The sovereign downgrade reflects the increase in Egypt’s external financing risks due to the country’s high external financing needs and risks to the sufficiency and timeliness of financing inflows. The change in the LT FCR reflects CI’s view that downside risks for the banking system have increased and this is likely to now pressure the Bank’s credit profile due to ongoing risks to macroeconomic stability. The Outlook on both ratings has been revised to Stable from Negative in line with the sovereign.



NBE’s BSR is based on a CFS rating of ‘bb’ and an Operating Environment Risk Anchor (OPERA) of ‘b.’ OPERA reflects the high sovereign risk profile of the country, as well as the adverse impact of high inflation and tightening FX availability. The former has helped to raise government borrowing needs, while the latter has impacted the balance of payments. There is a real risk that the already difficult operating conditions for banks may well worsen over time. Despite an Extraordinary Support Level (ESL) of Moderate, a one notch uplift to the LT FCR is not possible as NBE does not satisfy CI’s criteria for being rated above the sovereign. CI Ratings has also affirmed the Bank’s Short-Term (ST) FCR at ‘B’, and Core Financial Strength (CFS) rating of ‘bb’.



The ESL of Moderate reflects the likelihood of official extraordinary support given NBE’s government ownership and systemic importance as Egypt’s largest bank in terms of total assets and capital. While CI considers the Egyptian government to be willing to provide extraordinary support, its financial capacity may be limited as indicated by Egypt’s sovereign ratings.



The recent lowering of the sovereign ratings for Egypt reflects the intensifying financial pressures on government finances. Debt levels are high and rising interest rates, both domestically and internationally, are adding to these pressures. While NBE’s financial metrics have been relatively stable for several years, their continued resilience in future is uncertain. While the now high interest rate environment is likely to support the Bank’s net interest margin (NIM), higher borrowing costs and the effects of a now very high rate of inflation is likely to place increasing strain of the debt service capacity of borrowing customers.



While the CFS rating is unchanged, the risks are seen as being to the downside given the increasingly difficult operating environment and the likelihood of stronger NPL growth going forward. The main constraints on the CFS remain the high concentration risk in government securities and the modest bottom line profitability, despite a still modest cost of credit – particularly as it is uncertain whether the latter can be maintained. Although this too is unchanged at this point, OPERA reflects the higher-risk sovereign profile of Egypt, as well as the potential adverse impact of external financing pressures on economic activity and credit conditions.



The key strength for NBE remains its strong liquidity, underpinned by a deep (predominantly retail) customer deposit base and its large holdings of government securities. Although asset quality metrics are currently good − with the NPL ratio still on a downward trend as at end-2022 and with loan loss reserve (LLR) coverage maintained at a strong level – this is in part due to the effect of strong loan growth (over 38% in 2022 after almost 35% in 2021). Given the increasingly difficult operating conditions and pressures on government finances, CI considers that the outlook for loan asset quality will remain uncertain for some time despite the level of Stage 2 loan exposures remaining low at end-2022.



Business strategy remains focused on modernising core banking business and improving financial performance. However, the Bank intends to build further on its very strong franchise to grow its SME and Retail banking businesses as this will support the national drive for increased financial inclusion. However, investment in government treasury bills and bonds still forms a very high proportion of assets and sources of income. Sovereign securities credit exposure increased further in 2022 and stood at a very high multiple (over 8x) of the Bank’s equity at year end. Apart from constituting a high asset concentration, the Bank’s elevated exposure to Egypt sovereign risk means that it remains very vulnerable to downside risks affecting the sovereign’s profile as these could significantly impact NBE’s capital through fair value losses or impairments.



The high proportion of zero risk-weighted government securities in the asset base also means a low risk weighted asset (RWA) density – a metric that has been on a declining trend until 2022. This, in turn, boosts most capital ratios to what would appear to be at comfortable levels. However, balance sheet leverage – as measured by the ratio of equity to total assets – is low (5.1% at end-2022) and on a declining trend. This potential vulnerability is however offset to some extent by government ownership and the resulting high degree of capital flexibility – notwithstanding the weakened financial capacity of the sovereign. NBE occupies a systemically important position in the Egyptian banking sector. As a fully state-owned entity and the country’s largest financial institution, the Bank’s corporate identity and extensive distribution channels underpin its strong deposit mobilisation capacity and liquidity, as well as its ability to grow its asset base and (potentially) earnings. The Bank also has had a good track record on access to wholesale sources of funds and term borrowings, although availability may be less ready than in the past.



The relatively low profitability ratios – in terms of peer group comparisons – in large part reflect what was, (until last year), a declining trend in NIM. This in turn is a reflection of the relatively low proportion of loans in the asset base and an above median cost of funds. Cost of credit is relatively low, with this currently being a positive credit factor. However, asset quality tends to be a lagging indicator, and cost of credit may need to rise in the future. This would put considerable pressure on what is an already low ROAA.



Rating Outlook



The Outlook for the LT FCR and BSR is Stable, indicating that CI does not expect these ratings to change over the next 12 months, unless there were to be a further movement in the sovereign’s ratings.



Rating Dynamics: Upside Scenario



As the Bank’s LT FCR is already set at the same level as the sovereign, we do not expect a change in that rating unless either the rating or the outlook of the sovereign itself was raised. This is currently seen as being very unlikely within a 12 month timeframe.



Rating Dynamics: Downside Scenario



Leaving aside another lowering of the sovereign rating or its outlook, the most likely developments that would prompt a lowering of the Bank’s ratings and/or outlook would be a significant rise in NPLs. We do not see this as being likely at this point as the end-2022 base of NPLs was low in ratio terms.



About the Ratings



The credit ratings have been issued by Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd, P.O. Box 53585, Limassol 3303, Cyprus.



The following information sources were used to prepare the credit ratings: public information and information provided by the rated entity. Financial data and metrics have been derived by CI from the rated entity’s financial statements for FY2018-22. CI may also have relied upon non-public financial information provided by the rated entity and may also have used financial information from credible, independent third-party data providers. CI considers the quality of information available on the rated entity to be satisfactory for the purposes of assigning and maintaining credit ratings. CI does not audit or independently verify information received during the rating process.



The principal methodology used to determine the ratings is the Bank Rating Methodology, dated 3 April 2019 (see Information on rating scales and definitions, the time horizon of rating outlooks, and the definition of default can be found at Historical performance data, including default rates, are available from a central repository established by ESMA (CEREP) at



This rating action follows an ad hoc review of the rated entity. Ratings on the entity were first released in March 1987. The ratings were last updated in March 2023. The ratings and rating outlook were disclosed to the rated entity prior to publication and were not amended following that disclosure.



The ratings have been initiated by CI. The following scheme is therefore applicable in accordance with EU regulatory guidelines.



Unsolicited Credit Rating



With Rated Entity or Related Third Party Participation: Yes

With Access to Internal Documents: Yes

With Access to Management: Yes



