ThinkProp and National Association of Realtors partner to advance the real estate industry

(MENAFN- Four) 12 September 2023 - Abu Dhabi, UAE: ThinkProp Real Estate Training Institute, launched by Advanced Real Estate Services (ADRES), has signed a cooperation agreement with the National Association of Realtors (NAR), America's largest trade association for professionals working in the real estate industry. The agreement centers on promoting high standards of professionalism in the real estate industry, supporting ThinkProp’s commitment to establishing a trusted real estate market powered by knowledge and technology.



Under the terms of the agreement, the two parties will facilitate business opportunities for their members to enter the real estate market and promote trust and increase investment in the region. This will be achieved by exchanging insights and best practices, which address internal and external investment trends in real estate, policy, legislation or economic developments affecting real estate, national housing developments, and other topics related to the business of real estate in the two countries.



In addition, ThinkProp and NAR will host Real Estate conferences, networking opportunities and coordinate trade missions to connect real estate professionals in the UAE and the US, to uncover business opportunities in the real estate market that bring about mutual benefits. The two parties will also raise awareness on major educational real estate courses, promote private property rights in international forums and support the United Nations’ efforts to achieve adequate shelter for all.



Moath Maqbol, General Manager of ADRES, said: “We are thrilled to be partnering with the National Association of Realtors to contribute to building a professional and trusted real estate sector in the UAE and the US. Through this partnership, we provide thousands of real estate professionals with an opportunity to gain market insights, collaborate, and unlock opportunities.”

“At ThinkProp, we actively seek out leading partners to drive innovation and excellence in real estate. By combining our knowledge, expertise and network, we can contribute to propelling the real estate sector forward. We look forward to working closely with the National Association of Realtors to achieve our shared goal of advancing the real estate industry,” added Maqbol.

Kenny Parcell, President of the National Association of Realtors, said: “This agreement solidifies our shared commitment to expand international opportunities for REALTORS® and advance our industry and best practices around the globe. We value ThinkProp’s commitment to elevating the professionalism of their members through education and training which we believe is a big factor that distinguishes our members from their competitors, and assures consumers that they can trust and rely on their REALTOR®”

ThinkProp Institute, the first-of-its-kind in the region, provides world-class knowledge and skills for individuals interested in working in the real estate sector. ThinkProp aims to develop the real estate sector with a knowledge-based methodology by providing flexible learning methods at reasonable prices. This supports the Institute’s vision of becoming the first and leading accredited real estate training institute in the UAE and one of the main education focus players within the UAE.

NAR is an association established for the purpose of raising the standards of real estate practice and preserving the right of property ownership in the interest of the public welfare. It represents more than 1.5 million members involved in all aspects of the residential and commercial real estate industries.





MENAFN12092023007303015691ID1107052462