Game Changers Magazine Reveals the X Factor of XS.com Empowering People to Drive Success

(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) Global, 12th September 2023 - The August issue of the famous Game Changers Magazine was recently published, with a special topic on its cover titled: “The X Factor of XS.com: Empowering People to Drive Success in a Dynamic industry”. The issue included a series of short interviews conducted by the magazine with a number of esteemed leaders at the Global FinTech & Financial Services Provider XS Group “XS.com” with the aim of Revealing the X Factor of the success of the Global Multi-Asset Broker.

The X Factor of XS.com: Empowering People to drive Success in a Dynamic Industry

“XS.com has taken the global news and international media world by storm since the beginning of this year. This is due to the number of online trading professionals and financial market veterans joining the global fintech and financial services provider. The global multi-asset broker, established in Australia in 2010, has grown into a market leader in the FinTech, financial services, and online trading industry. In this edition of Game Changers Magazine, we delve into the world of XS.com, a company driven by the power of people and firmly believing that individuals are the X factor in their success. When referring to people at XS.com, they are not just talking about their exceptional employees but also traders, partners, and every member of their dynamic community. In this edition, we had the privilege of speaking to esteemed leaders who hold key positions at XS.com to reveal how their people-oriented values are reflected in different areas of the business”.



The above introduction was followed by short interviews with the below esteemed leaders at the Award Winning Online Trading Broker:

Andreea Ilies, Global Head of Events

Chanelle Tsoka, Country Manager (South Africa)

Stephanie Michael, Global Head of HR

Nihal Al Sayah, Marketing Director (MENA)

Gywen Goh, BD Team Leader (Asia Pacific)





